Ather Rizta Sales Cross 2 Lakh Unit Milestone

The Ather Rizta electric scooter has crossed the 2 lakh unit sales milestone, a little over 6 months after sales crossed the 1 lakh unit mark in May 2025. Launched in India in April 2024, the electric scooter has reached the 2 lakh unit milestone within 2 years of its launch and currently accounts for over 70 per cent of its sales in the country.

Speaking on the milestone, Ravneet Singh Phokela, CBO, Ather Energy, said, “Rizta has been on a roll from the very beginning, expanding our addressable market and enabling us to expand distribution aggressively, especially in Middle and North India. Going forward, our focus remains on strengthening product accessibility through deeper distribution and building on this strong base.”



Ather says that the Rizta has played a key part in expanding its market share in Central and North India, citing a notable increase in market share in states such as MP, Chhattisgarh, UP and Punjab between Q1 FY2026 and Q3 FY2026.

The Ather Rizta is available in two variants, S and Z, with three battery options: 2.7 kW, 2.9 kW, and 3.7 kW. Depending on the variant, the IDC range varies between 123 km and 159 km. Both versions offer a peak power output of 4.3 kW (5.77 bhp) and 22 Nm of torque. The claimed top speed for both variants is 80 kmph, with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 4.7 seconds. Prices for the scooter currently start at Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom).



Rivals to the Ather Rizta include the TVS Iqube and Bajaj Chetak.