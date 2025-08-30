HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control

Named ‘Infinite Cruise’, it has three main functions, depending on the riding scenario.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Reverse button doubles as cruise control toggle
  • Offers city, hill and crawl functions
  • 2025 Ather 450 Apex owners will receive it through an OTA update

With the growing demand for smarter riding aids, Ather Energy’s flagship electric scooter, the 450 Apex, now comes equipped with a cruise control system called ‘Infinite Cruise’. This was unveiled at the Ather Community Day 2025, which will also see the showcase of the brand's concept electric scooter. The cruise control feature is bundled with all new Apex units sold from now on, while customers who bought the 450 Apex in 2025 will get it through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000

 

Ather 450 Apex Gets Infinity Cruise Control 1

Ather's Infinite Cruise includes three main functions: City Cruise, Hill Cruise, and Crawl Control, each designed to handle different types of riding. City Cruise maintains a steady speed on flat roads, while Hill Cruise helps keep consistent momentum on slopes – both uphill and downhill – without requiring constant throttle input. Crawl Control, exclusive to the Apex, allows the scooter to hold a speed as low as 10 kmph, making it practical in heavy traffic or tight, low-speed scenarios.
 

Also Read: Ather Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future Models

 

Ather 450 Apex review carandbike 11

Unlike traditional cruise control systems that often rely on separate switches or menus, Infinity Cruise uses the reverse button to toggle cruise control on the go. A single tap activates it, provided the speed is beyond 10 kmph. Riders can lock in a preferred speed, and if the scooter comes to a stop, the system pauses automatically. Once the scooter accelerates back to the locked speed, cruise control resumes without needing to be re-engaged manually. Cruise control remains active even when throttle input is applied.

 

Also Read: Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists

 

Ather 450 Apex 10 dff3e32fd0

Apart from this addition, the 450 Apex remains the same. It continues with the 3.7 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to be good for 157 km on a single charge. Peak power output is rated to be 7 kW (9.39 bhp) and 26 Nm. It continues to have five ride modes, of which using the Wrap+ mode enables it to clock a top speed of 100 kmph, while 0 to 40 kmph is claimed to be achieved in 2.9 seconds.  

