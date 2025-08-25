HomeNews & Reviews
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition: The Timeless Allure of Black

From couture to cars: black becomes the colour of quiet luxury in the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

    Black has always been more than just a colour. It has stood for authority without noise, luxury without excess, and style without compromise. It has symbolised power and sophistication for centuries. On the road too, black remains the ultimate statement of taste — subtle, commanding, and timeless.

     

    It is this universal appeal that Maruti Suzuki now brings to life with the launch of the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition. Draped in an exclusive matte-black finish, the limited-edition SUV embodies NEXA’s philosophy of refined sophistication and understated elegance — making it much more than a cosmetic refresh. It’s a lifestyle statement.

     

    Quiet Luxury Meets Striking Presence

     

    The matte-black finish gives the SUV a presence that is commanding yet refined. It blends strength with grace, power without being loud. NEXA’s Crafted Futurism design language is amplified here — the crafted grille conveys individuality, the sharp 3-point NEXTre LED DRLs and sleek tail lamps create a modern light signature, while sculpted shoulder lines and precision-cut R17 alloys add dynamism. The result is a design that doesn’t shout for attention — it simply commands it.

     

    Inside the PHANTOM BLAQ: Elegance with an Edge

     

    Step into the cabin, and the black theme flows seamlessly inside. All-black interiors are paired with Champagne Gold accents, creating an ambience that’s warm, contemporary, and sophisticated. Think haute couture detailing: premium leatherette with refined stitching, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof that balances depth with airiness.

     

    Technology completes the experience: a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, an immersive Clarion premium sound system, 360° camera, Head-Up Display, and wireless charging — blending modern convenience with refined design.

     

    A Proven Performer, Now in Black

     

    The Grand Vitara has already cemented its place in India’s SUV market, setting benchmarks for performance, versatility, and efficiency. In just 32 months, it has built a strong reputation among urban buyers.

     

    The PHANTOM BLAQ Edition is offered exclusively in the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant, combining fuel efficiency with refined driving dynamics. It reflects the aspirations of those who want sustainability paired with style. And with the full NEXA Safety Shield — 6 airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, reverse sensors, and more — it proves that safety and sophistication go hand in hand.

     

    Why the PHANTOM BLAQ Edition Stands Out

     

    Black editions aren’t new to India, but the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition redefines what black means. Where others equate it with aggression, this SUV celebrates it as the colour of quiet luxury. It is crafted for buyers who value subtle sophistication over ostentation.

     

    For those seeking a rare, premium edition that blends technology, safety, performance, and elegance, the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ is set to be one of the most desirable launches of the year.

