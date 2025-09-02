New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect?
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on September 2, 2025
Highlights
- New Maruti Suzuki SUV India launch tomorrow
- Will be based on the Grand Vitara model
- Likely to get the same engine as the Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch a new SUV for the Indian market on September 3, 2025. While the official name hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected to be called either Victoris or Escudo. This new model will be the brand’s flagship SUV for its Arena dealerships, which have a far wider reach than the premium Nexa network.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Begins e Vitara Exports To Europe
The upcoming SUV is expected to share its platform with the Grand Vitara, and spy shots suggest a similar overall silhouette. However, we expect some cosmetic changes to be made to the exterior to differentiate it from the Nexa counterpart.
As for the interior, we expect the Maruti version to get a more feature-rich cabin. Expect it to get a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and other features. More significantly, this could be the first Maruti Suzuki model in India to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS features in the higher variants.
The new Maruti Suzuki vehicle is expected to be offered with both petrol and CNG options, and considering it is based on the Grand Vitara, we could also expect it to be offered with a strong hybrid. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an e-CVT.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.59 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.97 - 13.26 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.7 - 6.96 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.23 - 6.21 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 7.5 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.51 - 29.22 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.76 - 14.81 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.94 - 14.84 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.64 - 7.37 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.7 - 9.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.42 - 12.31 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.42 - 20.52 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.69 - 13.98 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki 2025 New DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.79 - 10.19 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Cover Story
- New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect?