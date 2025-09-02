HomeNews & Reviews
New Maruti Suzuki SUV Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect?

The new Maruti Suzuki SUV will be based on the Grand Vitara but will be sold through the brand’s Arena outlets.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Maruti Suzuki SUV India launch tomorrow
  • Will be based on the Grand Vitara model
  • Likely to get the same engine as the Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch a new SUV for the Indian market on September 3, 2025. While the official name hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected to be called either Victoris or Escudo. This new model will be the brand’s flagship SUV for its Arena dealerships, which have a far wider reach than the premium Nexa network.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Begins e Vitara Exports To Europe

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift 2

The upcoming SUV is expected to share its platform with the Grand Vitara, and spy shots suggest a similar overall silhouette. However, we expect some cosmetic changes to be made to the exterior to differentiate it from the Nexa counterpart. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift 3

As for the interior, we expect the Maruti version to get a more feature-rich cabin. Expect it to get a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and other features. More significantly, this could be the first Maruti Suzuki model in India to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS features in the higher variants.  
 
The new Maruti Suzuki vehicle is expected to be offered with both petrol and CNG options, and considering it is based on the Grand Vitara, we could also expect it to be offered with a strong hybrid. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an e-CVT.  

 

