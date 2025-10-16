Commemorating the milestone of being the highest-selling car in the month of September, Tata Motors has launched the Red Dark edition of the Nexon across all its powertrains with a starting price of Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, with this milestone, the Nexon line-up now also gets ADAS. Both these additions come ahead of the festive season which will surely make the Nexon line-up more enticing to the car buyers.

First up, the Nexon Red Dark is available with the same Atlas Black paint, red accents, and piano black highlights on the grille, roof rails, and skid plates, which were seen on the previous Red Dark Editions before. On the inside, there’s the all-black Granite cabin with red contrast stitching, quilted red leatherette seats, “DARK” embroidered headrests, and red dashboard accents.

This Red Dark edition is available across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains, with prices starting at Rs 12.44 lakh and going up to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Powertrain Price Red #DARK Petrol MT Petrol Rs 12.44 lakh, ex-showroom Red #DARK Petrol DCA (ADAS) Petrol Rs 13.81 lakh, ex-showroom Red #DARK CNG MT CNG Rs 13.36 lakh, ex-showroom Red #DARK Diesel MT Diesel Rs 13.52 lakh, ex-showroom Red #DARK Diesel AMT Diesel Rs 14.15 lakh, ex-showroom

Additionally, the ADAS feature is added to the new Fearless +PS DCA ADAS variant, which joins the regular lineup at Rs 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Included in the Nexon’s ADAS suite are – autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and high beam assist.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon has redefined the SUV segment with its bold design, thrilling performance, and uncompromised safety. Becoming India’s No.1 selling car is a proud moment that reflects the trust of our customers. With ADAS and the new Red #DARK Edition, we’re taking that experience a notch higher.”