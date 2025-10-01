Tata Motors Snatches Second Place In Passenger Vehicle Retails In September 2025
- Tata Motors sold close to 40,000 passenger vehicles in September: VAHAN
- Finished September in second place ahead of Mahindra and Hyundai
- Gearing up for Sierra debut towards end of 2025.
Facing intense competition from its rivals over the last few months, Tata Motors has swapped positions on monthly sales charts with the likes of Hyundai and Mahindra several times already this year. However, in September, Tata claimed second place on the passenger vehicle sales sheet, as per the latest vehicle registration data on the VAHAN portal. Tata sold 33,960 combustion engine cars, and 5,749 electric vehicles, for a combined monthly registration figure of 39,709 vehicles, which put it comfortably ahead of third-placed Mahindra (35,658 vehicles sold) and fourth-placed Hyundai (33,081 vehicles sold). Wholesale figures for Mahindra stood at 56,233 vehicles, 51,547 vehicles for Hyundai and 59,667 vehicles for Tata.
Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift Secures Five Star Bharat NCAP Crash Safety Rating
Nexon notched up its highest-ever monthly sales in September.
It must be noted that Tata had announced it delivered over 10,000 vehicles to customers on the first day of Navratri, towards the end of September, and demand received a shot in the arm with the implementation of lower goods and services tax (GST) rates on passenger vehicles, which led to substantial price reductions for all Tata models, including popular offerings such as the Punch and Nexon.
In a media statement, Tata revealed the Nexon had its best-ever sales performance in September, with more than 22,500 units of the SUV dispatched to dealers, which is also the highest monthly sales ever for a single Tata passenger vehicle.
EVs made up 17 per cent of total Tata PV sales in Q2 FY26.
"In Q2 FY26, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles delivered sales of 144,397 units, registering a robust, double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth of more than 10 per cent. Quarterly EV sales surged 59 per cent YoY to nearly 25,000 units, recording our highest-ever EV performance and contributing a record 17 per cent to overall sales. Going forward, with a strong booking pipeline, agile supply readiness, and rising demand driven by festive cheer and accessible pricing, we are well-positioned to carry this growth momentum in H2 FY26”, remarked Tata Motors' PV business MD Shailesh Chandra.
However, it's also worth pointing out that September was not Tata's best sales month of 2025 – in fact, it is nearly a 25 per cent drop from its highest sales this year in the month of January (over 53,000 passenger vehicles registered).
Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way with 1,06,346 passenger vehicles sold, and Toyota completed the top five with 18,708 vehicles sold across the country. Kia (16,229 vehicles), Skoda-Volkswagen (6,363 vehicles), MG (4,583 vehicles), Honda Cars (3,149 vehicles) and Renault (2,460 vehicles) rounded off the top 10.
