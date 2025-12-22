Maruti Suzuki Celerio Secures Three-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio became the latest model from India’s largest carmaker to be crash tested by Global NCAP, with the model securing a three-star safety rating. The crash test safety testing agency tested two variants of the hatchback - one featuring dual airbags and the other featuring six airbags. The former scored a dismal two-star adult occupant protection rating and a one-star child occupant protection rating, while the latter secured a three-star adult and two-star child occupant protection rating.

Commenting on the test scores, Global NCAP CEO Richard Woods said, “We are encouraged that Maruti Suzuki is committed to improving safety with five-star performance for new models like the Dzire and Victoris, it remains disappointing however, that some legacy models fall short.”



Adult Occupant Protection

The Celerio secured a score of 18.04 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection - offering good to weak levels of protection to front seat occupants in frontal offset collision and deformable side barrier impact testing. Pole impact testing was not conducted for the dual airbag variant due to the lack of side head protection, while the six airbag variant offered good to adequate levels of protection. Global NCAP noted that the front footwell and bodyshell were unstable post-collision and would not be capable of withstanding further loading.



Interestingly, both the six-airbag and dual-airbag models secured identical scores for adult occupant protection, though the former was bumped up to a three-star rating due to a successful pole impact test and the added airbags. The dual airbag variant, meanwhile, received a two-star rating.

Child Occupant Protection

Child occupant protection, meanwhile, witnessed a notable gap in scoring, with the six airbag variant scoring almost double the points. The Celerio with six airbags scored 18.57 out of 49 points (two stars) compared to the dual airbag model’s 9.52 points (one star).

Global NCAP noted that the Celerio offered poor protection to child occupants in the rear seat in the front-facing and rear-facing child restraint systems. The safety body also noted that neither CRS system was able to prevent head exposure in case of a frontal impact, though the rear-facing CRS for 18-month-olds provided full side impact protection.

The six airbag variant scored additional points for offering three-point seatbelts for all passengers, thus securing a two-star rating.