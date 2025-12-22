Maruti Suzuki Celerio Secures Three-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
- Six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all occupants help Celerio improve safety score
- Global NCAP notes safety gap between new and legacy models
- Celerio offeres good to weak levels of protection to adults; poor protection to children
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio became the latest model from India’s largest carmaker to be crash tested by Global NCAP, with the model securing a three-star safety rating. The crash test safety testing agency tested two variants of the hatchback - one featuring dual airbags and the other featuring six airbags. The former scored a dismal two-star adult occupant protection rating and a one-star child occupant protection rating, while the latter secured a three-star adult and two-star child occupant protection rating.
Also read: Maruti WagonR Swivel Front Seat Kit Launched: Check Price, Availability
Commenting on the test scores, Global NCAP CEO Richard Woods said, “We are encouraged that Maruti Suzuki is committed to improving safety with five-star performance for new models like the Dzire and Victoris, it remains disappointing however, that some legacy models fall short.”
Adult Occupant Protection
The Celerio secured a score of 18.04 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection - offering good to weak levels of protection to front seat occupants in frontal offset collision and deformable side barrier impact testing. Pole impact testing was not conducted for the dual airbag variant due to the lack of side head protection, while the six airbag variant offered good to adequate levels of protection. Global NCAP noted that the front footwell and bodyshell were unstable post-collision and would not be capable of withstanding further loading.
Also Read: India-Spec Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Unveiled: Gets Up To 543 Km Range
Interestingly, both the six-airbag and dual-airbag models secured identical scores for adult occupant protection, though the former was bumped up to a three-star rating due to a successful pole impact test and the added airbags. The dual airbag variant, meanwhile, received a two-star rating.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
Celerio offered identical levels of protection to adult occupants in both the dual-airbag and six airbag models in frontal and side barrier impact testing; six airbag model could be tested for side pole impact.
Child Occupant Protection
Child occupant protection, meanwhile, witnessed a notable gap in scoring, with the six airbag variant scoring almost double the points. The Celerio with six airbags scored 18.57 out of 49 points (two stars) compared to the dual airbag model’s 9.52 points (one star).
Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Global NCAP noted that the Celerio offered poor protection to child occupants in the rear seat in the front-facing and rear-facing child restraint systems. The safety body also noted that neither CRS system was able to prevent head exposure in case of a frontal impact, though the rear-facing CRS for 18-month-olds provided full side impact protection.
Also Read: All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
The six airbag variant scored additional points for offering three-point seatbelts for all passengers, thus securing a two-star rating.
Related News
Research More on Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki
FronxEx-showroom Price₹ 6.85 - 11.98 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
ErtigaEx-showroom Price₹ 8.8 - 12.94 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
EecoEx-showroom Price₹ 5.21 - 6.36 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.7 - 5.45 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
SwiftEx-showroom Price₹ 5.79 - 8.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
Wagon REx-showroom Price₹ 5.16 - 7.94 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
InvictoEx-showroom Price₹ 24.97 - 28.61 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
S-PressoEx-showroom Price₹ 3.5 - 5.25 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
IgnisEx-showroom Price₹ 5.02 - 7.55 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
JimnyEx-showroom Price₹ 12.32 - 14.45 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
XL6Ex-showroom Price₹ 11.52 - 14.48 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
CelerioEx-showroom Price₹ 4.7 - 6.73 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BalenoEx-showroom Price₹ 5.99 - 9.1 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
CiazEx-showroom Price₹ 9.09 - 11.89 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
Grand VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.03 - 19.66 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-showroom Price₹ 8.26 - 13.01 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
VictorisEx-showroom Price₹ 10.5 - 19.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
2025 New DzireEx-showroom Price₹ 6.26 - 9.31 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia Seltos 2026Expected Price₹ 12 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-02
- Mahindra XUV 7XOExpected Price₹ 14 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-05
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-12
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor T03Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Trending News
- 1 min readYamaha YZF-R2 Name Trademarked In India
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Dec 22, 2025Maruti Suzuki Celerio Secures Three-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash TestsSix airbags-equipped model secured a three-star adult and two-star child occupant protection rating; the dual airbag model scored a two-star rating.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 22, 2025KTM 390 Adventure X, 390 Enduro R Recalled Over Side Stand IssueKTM has issued a global recall for select 390 models after identifying a side stand spring failure caused by engine vibrations.2 mins read
- Carandbike Team | Dec 22, 2025Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Variant Details Revealed: Get New Range Topping Ultra TrimThe much-awaited petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari are powered by a more powerful iteration of the 1.5 turbo-petrol engine from the Sierra.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Dec 21, 2025New Limited-Run Ducati Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica RevealedSpecial edition Panigale V4 commemorates Marc Marquez's 2025 MotoGP Rider’s title.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Dec 21, 2025KTM To Host First Adventure Rally In India In Feb 2026KTM also announced a third season of its KTM Cup for India, which commences in January 2026.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Dec 20, 2025KTM 390 Adventure R To Be Launched In January 2026Bookings for the KTM 390 Adventure R are expected to open very soon, wit deliveries beginning in January 2026.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 22, 20252026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!The new Tata Harrier and Safari petrol packs a new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion engine, but is it an ideal alternative to the diesel version?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 19, 2025Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review: Worth The Wait?After a long wait, the first-ever electric Maruti Suzuki is here. It’s the e-Vitara, and it comes with a few promises. But arriving this late, is it worth the wait? Or is it a case of too little, too late?9 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 18, 2025Mercedes-Benz G450d: The Subtle Power of EvolutionThe Mercedes-Benz G 450d evolves subtly with more power, improved efficiency, and modern tech, while staying true to the timeless G-Class design. And character.4 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Dec 11, 2025Harley-Davidson X440 T First Ride Review: Smarter and SharperHarley-Davidson has taken the X440 and given it a more focused and engaging twist. The result is the X440 T—essentially the same platform but updated in areas that give the motorcycle more appeal and riders more thrill.5 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Dec 10, 20252025 Mini Cooper Convertible Review: More Colour On Indian RoadsThe updated Mini Cooper Convertible is set to be launched in the Indian market in the next few days. We drive it around Jaisalmer for a quick review.5 mins read