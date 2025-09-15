HomeNews & Reviews
New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris got 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection
  • The SUV has received top marks from Bharat NCAP as well
  • The new Victoris will be launched in September 2025

Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the newest compact SUV for India, has received a 5-star safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection. The SUV, which is expected to go on sale in India later this month, scored 33.72 out of 34 for adult occupant protection and 41 out of 49 for child occupant protection. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating

 

undefined

 

Interestingly, this is the second safety certification received by the new Maruti Suzuki Victoris in less than two weeks. Earlier, on September 3, the Bharat NCAP also gave the car a 5-star crash rating, and in both cases, Maruti Suzuki India had submitted the car for voluntary testing. And the test results are similar. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris side impact

 

Richard Woods, Chief Executive Officer, Global NCAP, said, “The 5-star Victoris clearly demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to improved safety for its new models. It continues the trend set by the Dzire launched last year, which also achieved 5 stars. We warmly welcome Maruti Suzuki’s engagement with the requirements of Global NCAP’s new protocols. The result is a significant vehicle safety victory for motoring consumers in India.”

 

Also Read: All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

 

Like Bharat NCAP, Global NCAP also tested the Victoris for front offset impact and side impact – both movable deformable barrier test and pole impact – for adult occupants. The front offset test revealed that the protection offered to the driver’s chest and right leg was adequate, whereas the rest were rated as good. In the Bharat NCAP test, protection offered to both legs of the driver was rated as adequate. Protection offered to the front passenger was rated good overall. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris frontal

 

In both side impact tests, protection offered to both the driver and front passenger was rated as good by Bharat NCAP. However, in the report released by Global NCAP, the driver’s chest showed adequate protection in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. However, in the Side Pole Impact Test, the rating was good overall. 

 

The list of standard safety features on offer. Based on the report, the SUV will get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control as standard. The front two seats offer seatbelts with pretensioners and load-limiters, while the two rear outboard seats offer ISOFIX anchorage. Subsequently, the report showed that the child dummies received full protection in both front and side impact tests. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Tests

 

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris will share its powertrain options with the Grand Vitara, featuring the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine. The former gets the option of both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the strong hybrid gets eCVT automatic. The petrol automatic also comes with the option of all-wheel drive. The footwell area was rated as stable, while the bodyshell was also rated as stable, and it is capable of withstanding further loadings.

