Maruti Suzuki Victoris Clocks 25,000 Bookings In 2 Weeks Since Launch; Waiting Period Rises

Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV, the Victoris, is off to a flying start. Launched on September 15, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris has already amassed more than 25,000 bookings in just two weeks since its prices were announced. The company confirmed the news in its latest monthly sales call, and also revealed the waiting period for the Victoris has risen to over 10 weeks for select variants. However, Maruti did not specify which variants currently command the highest waiting time.

The Victoris is mechanically related to the Grand Vitara.

The Victoris has, in part, played a role in making this Navaratri spell the best one yet for Maruti Suzuki. The company said it has received over 1.50 lakh bookings and delivered 1.65 lakh vehicles already in the first eight days of this period, with a target to hit 2 lakh vehicle deliveries by Dussehra. Maruti also announced it is currently holding 2.50 lakh open bookings.

The new SUV is essentially a mechanical twin of the Grand Vitara, but unlike the Grand Vitara – which is exclusively sold through Nexa outlets – the Victoris is available at Maruti's more widespread Arena sales network. The Victoris takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate.

Offered with a choice of petrol, CNG and strong hybrid powertrains.

The Victoris is available in six trims - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi+, and ZXI+(O)- with petrol, CNG, and strong hybrid powertrain options. Standard engine option is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, mild hybrid petrol engine that makes a peak 101.6 bhp and 139 Nm of torque and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic - the latter also available with all-wheel drive. This engine can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit, but the only transmission available with this is a 5-speed manual.

The strong hybrid Victoris pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an onboard battery and electric motor. The petrol mill produces around 91.7 bhp and 122 Nm, while the electric motor is good for a peak 79 bhp and 141 Nm. A CVT gearbox is offered as standard for the strong hybrid variants.