Maruti WagonR Swivel Front Seat Kit Launched: Check Price, Availability

In an endeavour to make road travel easier a little bit easier for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, Maruti Suzuki has launched a vital accessory for one of its most popular models – the WagonR. Once this accessory is fitted, the front passenger seat can swivel outwards to ease access into the car, thanks to a specially-developed mechanism from Bengaluru-based startup TrueAssist Technology Private Limited. This swivel seat kit, Maruti says has undergone comprehensive safety testing in the hands of Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and meets required in-car safety standards.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Swivel front seat: How much will it cost?

For the added convenience, customers will have to shell out Rs 59,999 for the WagonR swivel front seat kit, with an installation fee of Rs 5,000, taking the total cost for the swivel front seat kit to Rs 64,999.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Swivel front seat: How long will installation take?

Since the mechanism does not require a change in the seat itself, the retrofitment process can be carried out using the existing front seat of the WagonR. Maruti claims the entire process can be completed inside one hour.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Swivel front seat: Which cities is it available in?

In the initial phase, the swivel front seat for the WagonR will be available across 200 Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships in 11 cities – Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai), Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Swivel front seat: Why it's important

It's vital to understand why Maruti Suzuki chose the WagonR to roll out this accessory. The WagonR remains one of the highest-selling passenger vehicles in India, consistently clocking five-digit sales every month.

It's also one of the most spacious hatchbacks on sale in the country, but more importantly, the WagonR is a model that is vastly popular in fleet segments. A swivelling front seat, which will doubtless make ingress/egress vastly easier for the aged and persons with disabilities, could be particularly useful, and perhaps even a differentiator, for a shared mobility service.