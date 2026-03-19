Mahindra Offers Buyback Option For First Batch Of BE 6 Batman Edition Buyers

Mahindra has now taken a more direct step to address the ongoing backlash it faced around the BE 6 Batman Edition’s exclusivity. After confirming a new batch of 999 units for 2026, the company is offering a full buyback option to first lot buyers who have been questioning the exclusivity promised for the limited-run SUV.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Company Addresses Concerns Over Exclusivity; Confirms 999 More Units For 2026

In a note shared with customers, Mahindra acknowledged that some of the early buyers -- referred to as “founding owners” -- were not entirely pleased with the reintroduction of the limited-run model. As a response, the brand is giving them an option to return the car under a buyback scheme.

The offer is only applicable to the original 999 owners and will remain open for 30 days from the date of communication, which is March 18, 2026. Customers interested in opting for the buyback have been asked to get in touch with their dealerships, where further details will be shared.

While Mahindra has maintained that the new 2026 batch was always part of the broader plan, the reaction from first lot buyers suggests that expectations around exclusivity played a bigger role than anticipated.

At the same time, the company has reiterated that the first batch of owners will continue to hold a distinct position, referring to them as the “founding chapter” of the Batman Edition story. The carmaker also stated that the first batch of BE 6 Batman edition models carries unique identifiers, including individually numbered badges.

Also Read: Batman Returns: Mahindra To Reopen Bookings For BE 6 Batman Edition

For context, the BE 6 Batman Edition was first introduced in August 2025, initially limited to 300 units, before Mahindra expanded availability to 999 units ahead of bookings, citing strong demand. That entire batch was quickly spoken for with the carmaker announcing a fresh batch of 999 units on March 6, 2026.

Based on the Pack Three trim, the 2026 BE 6 Batman Edition carried a price tag of Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 70,000 higher than the Rs 27.79 lakh price tag of the first batch sold in 2025.