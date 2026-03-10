Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Company Addresses Concerns Over Exclusivity; Confirms 999 More Units For 2026

Mahindra Auto has clarified its plans for the BE 6 Batman Edition, following online reactions among owners about the model’s exclusivity. The clarification comes as part of announcing another 999 units of the special edition that will be produced as MY26 examples.

The BE 6 Batman Edition was first launched on August 14, 2025, when Mahindra initially announced that production would be capped at 300 units. However, just two days before order books opened on August 23, the carmaker increased the allocation to 999 units, citing what it described as an “extraordinary outpouring of enthusiasm from fans, collectors and the community.” Those vehicles essentially formed the 2025 production batch of the special edition.

Now, Mahindra’s decision to introduce another 999 units for 2026 has sparked mixed reactions online, particularly from existing BE 6 Batman Edition owners who believed the SUV would remain limited strictly to the first batch. Several owners have voiced concerns on social media about the exclusivity of the model being diluted.

Addressing the concerns, Mahindra reiterated that the first group of buyers will continue to hold a special place in the programme. In its statement, the company said, “The original 999 owners will always remain the founding owners of this story, with only them having secured the car with individually numbered badges, at a special launch price.” According to Mahindra, the newly announced vehicles represent a separate 2026 lot, rather than an extension of the original batch. The carmaker further states that, “we will continue exploring more such expressions in 2027”

For buyers interested in the new allocation, order books open for a single day today, March 10, 2026. Mahindra has also stated that bookings referred by existing Batman Edition owners will receive priority delivery. Deliveries of the new batch are slated to begin on April 10, 2026.

The price of the BE 6 Batman Edition has also been revised. The 2026 lot will be priced at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 70,000 higher than the Rs 27.79 lakh price tag of the first batch sold in 2025. Compared to the standard variant, this edition now commands a premium of Rs 1.59 lakh.

In terms of specifications, the special edition continues to use the larger 79 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 682 km. The electric SUV is powered by a single motor producing 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, identical to the standard BE 6 Pack Three trim.

The Batman Edition features unique styling elements inspired by the superhero character that are not available on the standard version of the electric SUV. Finished in a satin black shade, the model gets Batman-themed decals on the front doors, larger 20-inch alloy wheels, and gold-finished suspension components and brake calipers, along with a ‘Dark Knight Limited Edition’ badge at the rear. The Infinity roof also carries the Bat emblem.



Inside, the cabin receives exclusive bits in the form of a charcoal leather instrument panel, suede and leather upholstery, gold accents, Batman emblems placed throughout, and a specially designed key fob.