Mahindra Electric SUVs Sales Cross 50,000 Mark

Mahindra Auto has announced that it has crossed the 50,000-unit cumulative sales milestone for its electric SUV portfolio, which includes the BE 6, XEV 9e and the newly added XEV 9S. The milestone comes within 10 months of the company crossing the 10,000-unit mark in June 2025.

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The BE 6 and XEV 9e were the first models to go on sale, with deliveries commencing on March 20, 2025. The XEV 9S, which is the newest addition to the range, entered the market later and recorded its first full month of deliveries in February 2026. In that month alone, Mahindra sold over 3,500 units of the XEV 9S.

The BE 6 serves as the entry point into Mahindra’s electric SUV lineup. Over time, it has also seen the introduction of special editions such as the Batman Edition and the Formula E Edition, which bring cosmetic updates while retaining the same mechanical setup.

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The BE 6 is currently offered in six variants across three trim levels – Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three – and is available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. Prices range between Rs 18.40 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger). The smaller battery pack offers a claimed range of up to 535 km, while the larger unit extends this to 682 km (IDC). Output stands at 228 bhp and 380 Nm for the 59 kWh version and 282 bhp with the same torque figure for the 79 kWh variant.

The XEV 9e is offered with the same battery options, performance figures and variant structure as the BE 6. It is currently priced between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger). The model also recently received a special Cineluxe Edition, which adds cosmetic changes and feature updates, while retaining the specifications.

The XEV 9S, meanwhile, marks Mahindra’s entry into the three-row electric SUV space. Launched in November 2025, it is offered in six variants across three trim levels, similar to its siblings. Prices range between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger). The XEV 9S also debuted with a new 70 kWh battery pack, available with the Pack Two variant, offering a claimed range of up to 600 km.