car&bike Awards 2026: Mahindra XEV 9e Is The Midsize Electric SUV Of The Year
- XEV 9e beats rivals from Tata and VinFast to the title.
- Has found over 30,000 buyers in the last 12 months.
- Priced from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The splash Mahindra made with the debut of its first ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs was an indicator of what was to come – the Mahindra XEV 9e, which was one of the most highly anticipated electric vehicle (EV) launches of 2025, has now won the Midsize Electric SUV of the Year title at the 2026 car&bike Awards. Mahindra's highly popular electric SUV faced stiff competition from two capable rivals in this category – the Tata Harrier EV and the VinFast VF7. However, it was the XEV 9e that impressed the jury enough to drive away with the award.
Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 Lakh
It's a similar reaction to the one seen from EV buyers. Since its commercial rollout began last year, Mahindra has sold well over 40,000 Electric Origin SUVs, of which the XEV 9e alone accounts for over 30,000 units. The vote of confidence from real-world EV users appears even more impressive knowing a big chunk of XEV 9e buyers opted for the top-of-the-line Pack Three variant, which costs well over Rs 30 lakh on-road in most locations.
Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Electric SUV: In Pictures
The XEV 9e has impressed buyers on many counts. Its design and styling, while futuristic, is still reminiscent of some popular Mahindras from the recent past. It has a spacious and well-appointed interior with plenty of room for five passengers, and a massive 663-litre boot.
What's more, it offers a choice of two battery options – 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Both offer substantial real-world range, with some owners even reporting range of over 600 km on a full charge with the 79 kWh version in actual use. It's also quite powerful, with up to 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque at the driver's disposal, and its dynamics left a lasting impression on the jury members.
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