McLaren Prices In India To Drop By Over Rs 3 Crore With India-UK FTA

British supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive is set to roll out a significant downward revision for its model prices in India, with select models slated to become cheaper by as much as Rs 3.32 crore, according to sources familiar with the matter. If implemented, McLaren would become the second automaker after Jaguar Land Rover to factor in anticipated benefits from the free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom (UK).



Model Old Price New Price Difference McLaren 750S Coupe Rs 7.94 crore Rs 4.94 crore Rs 3.00 crore McLaren 750S Spider Rs 8.78 crore Rs 5.46 crore Rs 3.32 crore McLaren GTS Rs 6.15 crore Rs 3.83 crore Rs 2.32 crore

The biggest beneficiary of the revision is expected to be the McLaren 750S Spider, which could see its price fall by Rs 3.32 crore. The 750S Coupe is also in line for a substantial reduction of Rs 3 crore, while the McLaren GTS could become cheaper by Rs 2.32 crore.

The proposed revisions come in anticipation of lower import duties on vehicles sourced from the United Kingdom under the India-UK FTA. Under the agreement, import duties on eligible UK-built petrol vehicles with engines larger than 3.0 litres are expected to be reduced in phases, from the current effective rate of 110 per cent to 30 per cent initially, before declining further over the following years, subject to quota limits.

Also Read: High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement

While the agreement was signed in July 2025, it is yet to come into force, with both governments continuing discussions around its implementation timeline and operational details.

McLaren currently offers the 750S Coupe, 750S Spider, Artura and GTS in India. Being a plug-in hybrid, the Artura will remain unaffected by the revisions. It does not qualify for the duty concessions applicable to eligible internal combustion engine vehicles under the India-UK FTA during the first five years of the agreement.

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Jaguar Land Rover was among the first manufacturers to announce revised pricing according to the agreement, lowering prices of select Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SV models earlier this year.