Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”

Classic British motorcycle aficionados have something to look forward to with the conclusion of the India-United Kingdom free trade agreement (FTA). TVS Motor Company, which owns Norton Motorcycles, has confirmed it will bring Norton’s offerings to India later in 2025, as part of its statement on the FTA between the two countries. TVS, as part of its last few Auto Expo displays, has included some incredible (and incredibly expensive) models from Norton’s existing lineup, but it will only be later this year that customers in India will be able to get their hands on a Norton – over five years on since TVS acquired Norton.

Also Read: High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement

“Our British brand Norton will launch later this year, and this [FTA] will help us scale faster and leverage common supply chains. We are excited as we further progress towards Viksit Bharat”, said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

The Commando 961 is one of three models in Norton's current portfolio.

Norton currently operates out of its manufacturing facility in Solihull, UK, which is spread out over 73,000 square feet. Its current portfolio includes three motorcycles – the Commando 961, V4SV superbike and the V4CR roadster. Prices for these motorcycles range from the British equivalent of Rs 19 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding options and duties). It remains to be seen if TVS chooses to introduce any of these models in India, which could serve the purpose of being brand-builders for Norton in India.

Also Read: Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India

While it is unclear at this point how the FTA will benefit two-wheeler companies, it is confirmed that high-end cars imported from the UK will see a reduction in tariff from over 100 per cent to just 10 per cent under a quota, which will almost certainly lead to a sharp reduction in prices.

Norton is also understood to be working on two new motorcycle platforms. carandbike had exclusively reported earlier in 2025 that of the two platforms in the works, a 350-450 cc platform will result in a motorcycle targeted at the Indian market as well as other developing markets, while a 600-650 cc platform will be a global architecture that will spawn models also aimed at Europe.