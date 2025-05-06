High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade AgreementHonda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Special Feature | Nissan Magnite | Beyond the DriveSpecial Feature | Nissan Magnite | Beyond the DriveDriven: Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast: India's first ever!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG Windsor EV ProKia Clavis MPVKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Cars and SUVs from the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, among others, will benefit directly and substantially from the just-concluded FTA between India and the United Kingdom.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Free Trade Agreement will result in reduction of tariffs on high-end cars made in the UK.
  • Luxury cars from the UK will see tariffs reduced from over 100 per cent to just 10 per cent.
  • FTA will generate new export opportunities for India’s auto manufacturing and components industry, as per the Indian government.

In news that will spread cheer among buyers of premium and luxury cars (as well as their makers), India will soon greatly reduce tariffs on high-end cars imported from the United Kingdom, as part of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that has just been concluded. India, which currently levies duties of over 100 per cent on select imported passenger vehicles, will slash tariffs on made-in-UK cars and SUVs “from over 100 per cent” to just “10 per cent, under a quota”, according to the United Kingdom’s Department for Business & Trade.

 

Also Read: Tesla Cautious About India Entry Plans: 100% Tariff "Creates Anxiety" Among Buyers

 

While specifics of the quota have not been shared, it is understood that the reduced tariff would apply to a limited volume of imported cars and SUVs. Even so, this will spell a reduction of over 90 per cent in total levies on made-in-UK vehicles being imported into India, which will almost certainly lead to a substantial reduction in their prices.

 

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish

Luxury carmakers based in the UK, including Aston Martin, mainly import most of their offerings into India.

 

At present, a number of luxury marques, including Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (now JLR), Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Mini operate in India, with several models built in the UK brought to our shores via the completely-built-up (CBU) route, which usually leaves them wearing an astronomical price tag. 

 

Among these manufacturers, JLR is already assembling the ever-popular Range Rover in India, but continues to import select vehicles in its portfolio alongside special-edition models. The FTA could also benefit two-wheeler manufacturers such as Triumph Motorcycles and Norton Motorcycles.

 

Norton

The FTA will help expedite Norton's India entry, as per TVS Motor Company.

 

In a press note, the Indian government specified the FTA will have a ‘positive impact on manufacturing across labour and technology intensive sectors’ and is set to generate new export opportunities for the country’s auto manufacturing business, specifically ‘auto parts and engines’.

 

Also Read: Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India

 

Commenting on the conclusion of the FTA, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director at TVS Motor Company, said this move will help the company expedite the introduction of Norton Motorcycles in India later this year.

“We applaud our PM’s vision to enhance India’s trade links globally. It creates large opportunities for Indian companies like ours to expand further and access new markets. We really appreciate the effort taken by the Government to make this historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement. Our British brand Norton will launch later this year, and this agreement will help us scale faster and leverage common supply chains. We are excited as we further progress towards Viksit Bharat.”

 

UK auto industry body Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders expects the agreement to have "compromises", but also hopes for “agreement on future bilateral trade of electrified vehicles”.

 

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive at SMMT, said, "Today’s signature of a UK-India FTA, the result of more than three years of complex negotiations, represents a historic first step in strengthening our already close automotive trade and investment ties and opening up mutual opportunities. While the agreement will likely feature compromises, and might not offer unfettered market access to all UK automotive goods, we appreciate the considerable effort British negotiators have devoted to secure the first partial liberalisation of the Indian automotive market. We trust the deal will be fair and deliver on essential UK industry priorities, with major tariff reductions on most UK automotive exports, favourable origin requirements and a workable agreement on future bilateral trade of electrified vehicles.”

 

A spokesperson for JLR refused comment on the India-UK FTA. Tata Motors and Mahindra, too, have chosen to not share a comment on this development at present. carandbike has also reached out to several other vehicle manufacturers for comment, and this story will be updated as and when we receive them.

 

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for details.

# India-UK FTA# India-UK Free Trade Agreement# Free Trade Agreement# FTA# Jaguar Land Rover# JLR# Aston Martin# Rolls-Royce# Mini# Bentley# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Having been on display at the last few editions of the Auto Expo, Norton’s offerings will finally go on sale in India later this year, more than five years after TVS Motor Company acquired the British marque.
    Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”
  • New S variant of the DBX SUV extracts an additional 20 bhp from the twin-turbo V8, sheds 47 kg over the DBX 707.
    717 bhp Aston Martin DBX S Is The New More Potent Sibling Of The DBX 707
  • The factory restomod project shoehorns the 5.0-litre V8 into the bonnet of a classic Defender 90 while also offering open-top motoring thrills.
    Classic Open-Top Land Rover Defender 90 Now Available With 5.0-Litre V8
  • JLR reported retail sales of 6,183 units in FY2025 while wholesales stood at 6,266 units – a new record for the company in India.
    Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
  • Bespoke Phantom features unique embroidery within the cabin inspired by cherry blossoms and Japan’s flower viewing tradition.
    One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom Commemorates Japan’s Sakura Season

Latest News

  • Having been on display at the last few editions of the Auto Expo, Norton’s offerings will finally go on sale in India later this year, more than five years after TVS Motor Company acquired the British marque.
    Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”
  • Cars and SUVs from the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, among others, will benefit directly and substantially from the just-concluded FTA between India and the United Kingdom.
    High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement
  • The updated CBR650R was launched in India in January 2025, and the E-Clutch variant, already available overseas, is expected to join the lineup in India this month.
    Honda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon
  • Only limited to a few states for the month of May, the Elevate Apex ‘Summer’ Edition includes a 360-degree camera as a retrofit at the dealership.
    Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!
  • New variants of Hyundai's entry-level SUV pack in additional tech over the variants they are based on.
    Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh
  • While the Grey Vermillion shade has been replaced with the new Ice Fluo Vermillion livery, the Racing Blue shade receives updated graphics
    2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched With New Colours; Continues To Sell At Rs 1.5 Lakh
  • Deliveries of the Scram 440, launched in January 2025, have been held up due to an engine-related issue affecting select units of the motorcycle.
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 Bookings Halted Over Engine Issue
  • The new-gen Compass will go on sale in global markets with mild-hybrid, strong hybrid and all-electric powertrains with up to 370 bhp on tap.
    New Jeep Compass Revealed: All-Electric Compass Has Up To 650 KM Range
  • While the base variants of the Kylaq have received a price hike, the top-spec variants are now cheaper by up to Rs 46,000.
    Skoda Kylaq Classic Price Hiked; Top-Spec Kylaq Prestige Becomes More Affordable
  • Positioned as the top-of-the-line variant in the Windsor family, the Pro features a 52.9 kWh battery, and is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS.
    MG Windsor EV Pro Launched At Rs 17.50 Lakh With Up To 449 KM Range
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement