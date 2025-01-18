Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New BoleroMG CybersterBYD SeagullRenault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India

carandbike has learnt from sources that at least two new platforms, one on the 350-450 cc segment and the other, around 650 cc, are under development.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Two new platforms in the works
  • A new 350-450 cc platform expected to be in the works for India
  • Second platform expected to be a larger 600-650 cc

Norton Motorcycles has showcased its Norton V4SV superbike and the Norton V4CR cafe racer at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. While its top-of-the-line models are being showcased to gauge audience reaction and create brand awareness, Norton’s parent company, TVS Motor Company is developing two new platforms that will be put to use by the iconic British brand. At least one of these platforms, likely to be between 350-450 cc, will be made for India, the world’s largest motorcycle market.

 

Also read: TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles Announces New Customisation Programme
 

Sources at Norton Motorcycles have revealed to carandbike that the platforms are in an advanced state of development. While the 350-450 cc platform will target India and other developing markets, the 600-650 cc platform will be a global platform also targeting Europe. In addition to developing both these platforms, TVS Motor Company will also look at creating more brand awareness for the Norton brand, which was acquired by the Indian manufacturer in 2020.

Norton Motorcycle Headquarters m1

Also read: Norton Motorcycles To Introduce Six New Models Over Next Three Years; India Launch Confirmed
 

The sources have not revealed any more details about the final products which will be based on these two platforms, but it will be safe to assume that the 350-450 cc platform will focus on at least one modern classic motorcycle, in line with the Norton brand’s heritage and legacy. Earlier in 2024, senior officials of Norton Motorcycles along with Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company had confirmed plans for the iconic British two-wheeler brand’s plans for India.TVS has already invested 200 million pounds in fresh investment in Norton Motorcycles and in the next phase, the focus will be on new product development, as well as international expansion of Norton Motorcycles in other international markets.

# Norton Motorcycles# TVS Motor Co# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The motorcycle, which is expected to be called the RTX 300, will likely be powered by TVS’s new 300 cc engine
    Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing
  • TVS Motor Company calls its new motorcycle a "modern retro" motorcycle. What does the Ronin offer really? We seek some answers on a rain-soaked day in Goa.
    TVS Ronin Review: Retro Goes Modern!
  • We pit the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 against the TVS Ronin, a bike the company describes as a “modern retro.” Both bikes are similarly priced, but is the Ronin good enough to take the fight to Royal Enfield’s new roadster?
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs TVS Ronin: Comparison Review
  • The updated model is expected to mostly retain the same design as before, while gaining a few new features
    Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launch On September 16
  • TVS has given the Jupiter 110 a complete overhaul for the Indian market but how does it stack up against the segment leader?
    New TVS Jupiter 110 vs Honda Activa 6G: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Latest News

  • carandbike has learnt from sources that at least two new platforms, one on the 350-450 cc segment and the other, around 650 cc, are under development.
    Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India
  • While still in its concept phase, this will be the world’s first CNG-powered scooter if it goes into production
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Unveiled
  • The John Cooper Works Pack adds sportier looks to the Cooper S hatchback though performance remains unchanged.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh
  • The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's flagship SUV and was globally unveiled in November 2024.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
  • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
  • While essentially a facelift of the Gloster, the Majestor will be sold alongside the Gloster upon its launch
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Majestor Unveiled In India
  • All-electric Access will come with a 3.07 kWh battery pack and has a top speed of 71 kmph.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access Debuts As Brand’s First EV For India
  • The Sealion 7 -- which will be BYD's fourth passenger vehicle for the Indian market -- is also set to be its most expensive offering yet.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025
  • BMW Motorrad has showcased its latest concept bike – the F 450 GS – at the Auto Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW F 450 GS Concept Showcased
  • The 2025 S 1000 RR gets a few cosmetic tweaks, while continuing to be powered by the same 999 cc engine as before
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India At Rs 21.10 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved