Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India

Norton Motorcycles has showcased its Norton V4SV superbike and the Norton V4CR cafe racer at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. While its top-of-the-line models are being showcased to gauge audience reaction and create brand awareness, Norton’s parent company, TVS Motor Company is developing two new platforms that will be put to use by the iconic British brand. At least one of these platforms, likely to be between 350-450 cc, will be made for India, the world’s largest motorcycle market.

Also read: TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles Announces New Customisation Programme



Sources at Norton Motorcycles have revealed to carandbike that the platforms are in an advanced state of development. While the 350-450 cc platform will target India and other developing markets, the 600-650 cc platform will be a global platform also targeting Europe. In addition to developing both these platforms, TVS Motor Company will also look at creating more brand awareness for the Norton brand, which was acquired by the Indian manufacturer in 2020.

Also read: Norton Motorcycles To Introduce Six New Models Over Next Three Years; India Launch Confirmed



The sources have not revealed any more details about the final products which will be based on these two platforms, but it will be safe to assume that the 350-450 cc platform will focus on at least one modern classic motorcycle, in line with the Norton brand’s heritage and legacy. Earlier in 2024, senior officials of Norton Motorcycles along with Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company had confirmed plans for the iconic British two-wheeler brand’s plans for India.TVS has already invested 200 million pounds in fresh investment in Norton Motorcycles and in the next phase, the focus will be on new product development, as well as international expansion of Norton Motorcycles in other international markets.