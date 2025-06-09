HomeNews & Reviews
New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?

New boxy-looking scooter features a utilitarian design with large wheels and a flat seat.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New model could be positioned under the iQube
  • Patent in international market suggests model could focus on export markets
  • Looks to feature a hub mounted electric motor

TVS has filed a design patent for a new electric scooter, though this time it's outside of India. The company has filed a design patent for a boxy-looking scooter in Indonesia, with the model likely to be a new affordable scooter which could be sold in select international markets.

TVS electric scooter 1

The new scooter has squared off body panels with an angular apron housing what looks to be the edge-to-edge LED DRL strip. The main headlight sits on the front cowl, with a tall visor positioned above. The front wheel features a truncated mudguard. Down the sides, the scooter gets a flat seat and almost slab-sided looks courtesy of flat side panels. Around the rear, it gets a slim edge-to-edge tail lamp design again in line with the iQube, along with split grab handles. 

TVS electric scooter 2

Suspension duties look to be handled by a telescopic fork up front and dual shocks at the rear. As with the iQube the new electric scooter looks to feature a hub-mounted electric motor.

 

It remains to be seen how the scooter will be positioned by TVS and if it will be offered in the Indian market. Given the patent has been filed outside the country, the new model could be a region-specific model to help push sales in the market.

 

# TVS# TVS Motor Co# TVS electric two-wheeler# TVS electric scooter# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
