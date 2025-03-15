TVS RTX Adventure Tourer Design Patented Ahead Of Debut

TVS has patented the design of its all-new adventure tourer motorcycle expected to be called the RTX 300. The new ADV is set to be one of TVS’ first motorcycles to feature its new liquid-cooled 300 cc engine, which was unveiled at the TVS MotoSoul 2024.



Also read: Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing



The upcoming ADV has been spotted testing on multiple occasions with images of an almost production-ready model being leaked online earlier this year. The publication of patent images of the bike’s design now suggests that the model could be close to an official debut. The ADV looks to feature a split headlamp design with a high-set cowl and handlebars offering an upright riding position. The patent image lacks the beak element visible on the leaked images while the alloy wheel design look straight from the RTR 310.

Also read: TVS Jupiter Price Hiked With OBD-2B Update, Now Starts At Rs 76,691







Images of the near-production TRX were leaked earlier this year (Image source)

Other notable design elements include sizeable tank extensions, a split seat design, an underbody engine and exhaust guard and a mounting point for a top box behind the pillion seat. The bike will feature a USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear.



Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: TVS Jupiter is the Scooter Of The Year



Speaking of the engine, the new 300 cc mill, called the RT-XD4 300, develops a peak 34.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The unit features four valves with dual-overhead cams and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-and-assist clutch.



Also Read: 2025 TVS Ronin Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Lakh

When launched, the new TVS RTX is expected to go up against models such as the KTM 250 Adventure.