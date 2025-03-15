Login
TVS RTX Adventure Tourer Design Patented Ahead Of Debut

Images of the motorcycle were officially leaked earlier this year from a private showcase.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Images of the nexr-production RTX 300 were leaked back in January 2025
  • Patent image shows minor differences to the leaked images
  • Bike to be powered by an all-new 300 cc engine

TVS has patented the design of its all-new adventure tourer motorcycle expected to be called the RTX 300. The new ADV is set to be one of TVS’ first motorcycles to feature its new liquid-cooled 300 cc engine, which was unveiled at the TVS MotoSoul 2024.
 

Also read: Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing
 

The upcoming ADV has been spotted testing on multiple occasions with images of an almost production-ready model being leaked online earlier this year. The publication of patent images of the bike’s design now suggests that the model could be close to an official debut. The ADV looks to feature a split headlamp design with a high-set cowl and handlebars offering an upright riding position. The patent image lacks the beak element visible on the leaked images while the alloy wheel design look straight from the RTR 310.

 

Also read: TVS Jupiter Price Hiked With OBD-2B Update, Now Starts At Rs 76,691
 


TVS RTX 300 leaked pics

Images of the near-production TRX were leaked earlier this year (Image source)

 

Other notable design elements include sizeable tank extensions, a split seat design, an underbody engine and exhaust guard and a mounting point for a top box behind the pillion seat. The bike will feature a USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear.
 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: TVS Jupiter is the Scooter Of The Year
 

Speaking of the engine, the new 300 cc mill, called the RT-XD4 300, develops a peak 34.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The unit features four valves with dual-overhead cams and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-and-assist clutch.
 

Also Read: 2025 TVS Ronin Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Lakh

 

When launched, the new TVS RTX is expected to go up against models such as the KTM 250 Adventure.

# TVS Motor Co# TVS Motor Corp# TVS RTX# TVS RTX 300# TVS Adventure bike# TVS ADV# Bikes# Two Wheelers
