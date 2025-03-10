car&bike Awards 2025: TVS Jupiter is the Scooter Of The Year

Reimagined for 2024, the TVS Jupiter has not just caught the eye of entry-level scooter buyers but has now also secured the Scooter of the Year title at car&bike Awards 2025. Having established itself as second only to the venerable Honda Activa in India's scooter market over the years, the Jupiter underwent a generation change in 2024 and transformed into an attractive-looking scooter that is also well-equipped and sufficiently powerful.

The Jupiter was the only scooter with a combustion engine in the running for the award this year, as all other candidates – including the Ather Rizta, Ampere Nexus, VLF Tennis, BMW CE 02 and CE 04 – were pure electric offerings.



The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine, which is available with TVS’ ‘iGo Assist’ tech. This engine continues to produce 7.9 bhp at 6500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.8 Nm. Prices for the Jupiter range from Rs 76,691 to Rs 89,791 (ex-showroom).



