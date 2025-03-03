TVS Jupiter Price Hiked With OBD-2B Update, Now Starts At Rs 76,691
Published on March 3, 2025
Highlights
- TVS has launched the OBD-2B compliant TVS Jupiter scooter in India.
- Prices range from Rs 76,691 to Rs 89,791 (ex-showroom).
- 113.3 cc continues to put out the same power figures as before.
Nearly seven months after it went on sale, TVS has rolled out an update for the Jupiter 110 scooter. The 2025 Jupiter 110 is the first product in TVS’ portfolio to receive modifications to make it OBD-2B compliant. With prices now ranging from Rs 76,691 to Rs 89,791 (ex-showroom), the scooter remains identical to the previous version save for a few changes to the powertrain to help it attain better fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.
|Variants
|Prices (ex-showroom)
|Drum
|Rs 76,691
|Drum Alloy
|Rs 82,441
|SmartXonnect Drum
|Rs 85,991
|SmartXonnect Disc
|Rs 89,791
In terms of features, the scooter gets a colour LCD instrument cluster on the higher variants that incorporates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia. The scooter is offered in seven colour schemes – Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, Twilight Purple Gloss, Meteor Red Gloss, and Lunar White Gloss.
The Jupiter 110 remains mechanically identical to its predecessor
Mechanically, the scooter remains the same as before and employs a telescopic fork and a monoshock. Top variants get a 220 mm petal front disc brake, and a drum rear brake is standard on all variants. The scooter continues with a combined braking system. It rides on 12-inch wheels, with 90/90-section tyres at each end.
The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine, which is available with or without TVS’s ‘iGo Assist’ tech. This engine continues to produce 7.9 bhp at 6500 rpm. Torque is rated at 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm without iGo Assist, and at 9.8 Nm with the function.
