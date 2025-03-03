Login
Latest News
TVS Jupiter Price Hiked With OBD-2B Update, Now Starts At Rs 76,691
New Cars
TVS Jupiter Price Hiked With OBD-2B Update, Now Starts At Rs 76,691

This is the first product in TVS’ portfolio to receive modifications to the powertrain that help it comply with the stricter OBD-2B requirements.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • TVS has launched the OBD-2B compliant TVS Jupiter scooter in India.
  • Prices range from Rs 76,691 to Rs 89,791 (ex-showroom).
  • 113.3 cc continues to put out the same power figures as before.

Nearly seven months after it went on sale, TVS has rolled out an update for the Jupiter 110 scooter. The 2025 Jupiter 110 is the first product in TVS’ portfolio to receive modifications to make it OBD-2B compliant. With prices now ranging from Rs 76,691 to Rs 89,791 (ex-showroom), the scooter remains identical to the previous version save for a few changes to the powertrain to help it attain better fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. 

 

VariantsPrices (ex-showroom)
DrumRs 76,691
Drum AlloyRs 82,441
SmartXonnect DrumRs 85,991
SmartXonnect DiscRs 89,791


In terms of features, the scooter gets a colour LCD instrument cluster on the higher variants that incorporates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia. The scooter is offered in seven colour schemes – Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, Twilight Purple Gloss, Meteor Red Gloss, and Lunar White Gloss. 


New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India Check Prices Variants carandbike 12

The Jupiter 110 remains mechanically identical to its predecessor

 

Mechanically, the scooter remains the same as before and employs a telescopic fork and a monoshock. Top variants get a 220 mm petal front disc brake, and a drum rear brake is standard on all variants. The scooter continues with a combined braking system. It rides on 12-inch wheels, with 90/90-section tyres at each end. 

 

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine, which is available with or without TVS’s ‘iGo Assist’ tech. This engine continues to produce 7.9 bhp at 6500 rpm. Torque is rated at 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm without iGo Assist, and at 9.8 Nm with the function.  

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Jupiter# TVS Jupiter 110# Jupiter 110# Scooter# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter
8.3

TVS Jupiter

Starts at ₹ 73,700 - 89,913

Check On-Road Price
View Jupiter Specifications
View Jupiter Features

Popular TVS Models

