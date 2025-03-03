TVS Jupiter Price Hiked With OBD-2B Update, Now Starts At Rs 76,691

Nearly seven months after it went on sale, TVS has rolled out an update for the Jupiter 110 scooter. The 2025 Jupiter 110 is the first product in TVS’ portfolio to receive modifications to make it OBD-2B compliant. With prices now ranging from Rs 76,691 to Rs 89,791 (ex-showroom), the scooter remains identical to the previous version save for a few changes to the powertrain to help it attain better fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Drum Rs 76,691 Drum Alloy Rs 82,441 SmartXonnect Drum Rs 85,991 SmartXonnect Disc Rs 89,791



In terms of features, the scooter gets a colour LCD instrument cluster on the higher variants that incorporates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia. The scooter is offered in seven colour schemes – Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, Twilight Purple Gloss, Meteor Red Gloss, and Lunar White Gloss.



The Jupiter 110 remains mechanically identical to its predecessor

Mechanically, the scooter remains the same as before and employs a telescopic fork and a monoshock. Top variants get a 220 mm petal front disc brake, and a drum rear brake is standard on all variants. The scooter continues with a combined braking system. It rides on 12-inch wheels, with 90/90-section tyres at each end.

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc single-cylinder engine, which is available with or without TVS’s ‘iGo Assist’ tech. This engine continues to produce 7.9 bhp at 6500 rpm. Torque is rated at 9.2 Nm at 5000 rpm without iGo Assist, and at 9.8 Nm with the function.