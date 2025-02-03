Gaurav Gupta Exits MG, Joins TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has announced the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as its new President – India 2W business. Gupta will report to KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, and will effectively head the company’s two-wheeler business (both ICE and EV) in the Indian market. Prior to joining TVS, Gupta served as the deputy managing director and chief growth officer at MG Motor India, apart from serving in various roles in companies such as Bridgestone and General Motors over the years.

Announcing the appointment, K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “Gaurav has rich experience and expertise that will add significant value to the company. The company has been on a steady growth trajectory, delivering results well ahead of the industry. We are confident that under his leadership, we will further strengthen our market position and continue to set benchmarks. We wish him the very best and welcome him to the TVSM family.”

Gaurav Gupta joined MG Motor India in 2018 as senior vice president, when the company had commenced operations in the Indian market. Gupta was responsible for setting up the company’s commercial operations from the ground up. Gupta became the company’s deputy managing director in 2023. Previously, he also led Bridgestone Indonesia’s domestic and export operations.