TVS X Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In India

Launched in August 2023, the first unit of the electric scooter was delivered well over a year after its price announcement
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS has commenced deliveries of the X electric scooter.
  • TVS will initially only deliver the scooter in Bengaluru.
  • The X is TVS’ most expensive electric scooter, priced at Rs 2.48 lakh.

TVS Motor Company has commenced deliveries for the X, the most expensive electric scooter in its lineup. Launched in August 2023, the first unit of the electric scooter was delivered well over a year after its price announcement, sometime before Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. According to a spokesperson from the two-wheeler company, TVS has only started delivering the scooter in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company refrained from answering questions about when deliveries will commence in other states, only revealing that it will happen in a phased manner. 

 

Also ReadTVS X First Ride: TVS’ Flagship Electric Scooter RiddenTVS X 28 c989e4bd47

Priced at Rs 2.48 lakh, the TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter in the company's lineup

 

The TVS X is built on the company’s ‘born electric’ Xleton platform and makes use of an aluminium alloy frame. The X features a telescopic fork up front and an offset rear monoshock. Braking duties on the X are handled by front (220 mm) and rear (195 mm) disc brakes with single-channel ABS. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels shod in 100/80- front and 110/80-section rear tyres. Seat height is rated at a friendly 770 mm, while ground clearance is 175 mm and wheelbase is 1,285 mm. Underseat storage is a mere 19 litres.

 

Also ReadTVS X Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh; Has 140 KM Range, 105 Kmph Top Speed
TVS X 5 7b34e83191

The TVS X features a 10.25-inch high-definition TFT screen

 

The X gets a 10.25-inch high-definition TFT screen that is also tilt-adjustable. It features the ‘NavPro’ onboard navigation system, wellness functions (promising a therapeutic aural experience), games, live video streaming and browsing. However, most of these features are expected to be accessible only when the scooter is stationary. An anti-theft alarm is included, too. The scooter also gets a cruise control function. 

 

Also ReadTVS X vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
TVS X 26 d775fbb5ff

The TVS X has a 4.44 kWh battery pack

 

On the powertrain front, the permanent magnet mid-drive motor – which features ram-air cooling – produces a continuous output of 7 kW and a peak output of 11 kW, with peak torque rated at 40 Nm. There will be a total of three ride modes – Xtealth, Xtride and Xonic. TVS has stated that the X will go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, 0 to 60 kmph in 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 105 kmph. The X has a 4.44 kWh (installed; 3.8 kWh useable capacity) battery pack with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells that delivers a claimed range of up to 140 kilometres.


 

# TVS X Prices# TVS X Deliveries# TVS X specs# TVS X Launch# TVS X India Deliveres# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
