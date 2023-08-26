Login

Why the TVS X May Be Doing Other Electric Scooters A Favour: Opinion

Designed to highlight TVS’ capability as a technology powerhouse, the X bears an astronomical price tag, which may just have a positive rub-off on other premium e-scooters.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

26-Aug-23 06:14 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • At Rs 2.50 lakh, the X is the second most expensive model in TVS’ entire two-wheeler line-up.
  • On paper, the X struggles to distinguish itself from current crop of e-scooters when it comes to range, battery, charge times.
  • At anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh less, premium models from other electric two-wheeler firms offer better perceived value.

Given the steady (but focused) build-up with its #AtTheTop pre-launch campaign, it was only expected that TVS’ brand-new electric two-wheeler would be its flagship battery-powered offering. Expectations were high for TVS to deliver a model that would blow the competition out of the water and carve a new path at the premium end for the market. In the end, even higher than said expectations turned out to be the introductory price of the just-launched TVS X, which costs Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: TVS X Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh; Has 140 KM Range, 105 Kmph Top Speed

 

The TVS X was launched with much fanfare, in Dubai, on August 23.


Gone are the days when India was an incredibly price-sensitive market. Legacy players, along with start-ups, have gradually shown there is a market for scooters that cost more than Rs 1 lakh, and in quite a few cases, even above Rs 1.50 lakh. This is also a price point currently occupied by the flagship offerings of most electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Simple Energy. Models that shatter the perceived price ceiling are still rare today, but they do exist – the Ultraviolette F77 is one such creation. At Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 4.55 lakh, the F77 is genuinely expensive, and from a price point of view, is steering gingerly through uncharted waters.

 

Also Read: TVS X Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know

 

The TVS X's pricing ensures it cannot qualify for central or state subsidies.


In the F77’s case, the price seems justifiable because there is no other electric motorcycle in India today that is anything like it. The F77 is unrivalled when it comes to battery capacity (7 kWh and 10 kWh) and range (up to 307 km IDC), and also on power and performance. It’s not affordable and will never be a mass product, but it breaks enough new ground to command the value its maker has bestowed it with. Unfortunately, the same doesn’t seem to be the case with the TVS X.


Given its new-for-the-segment form factor, there is definitely an element of novelty to the X. With an aluminium alloy frame (and a cast rear subframe), the X has a moto-scooter-like form, with the raised central spine also housing the charging port on top. But as much as TVS would like for it to be seen as a ‘crossover’, the X is still very much a scooter. And it’s the most expensive electric scooter on sale in the country by a country mile, on top of being the second most expensive two-wheeler in TVS’ current line-up; second only to the Apache RR 310.

 

All-new, EV-oriented ‘Xleton’ platform utilises an aluminium alloy frame, which adds to the cost. 


At this price, it would be pertinent to expect the X to have the biggest battery of any electric scooter in India. But it doesn’t – with a 4.4 kWh installed capacity, it’s second to the Simple One (5 kWh), and only marginally higher than the Ola S1 Pro (4 kWh). It’s a different matter that the availability of the One is in itself a question mark, with just 36 units registered till date according to VAHAN data. Sources say TVS opted for this battery size to ensure costs didn’t spiral out of control.


The X’s mid-mounted motor does have an impressive continuous output of 7 kW, but its peak output of 11 kW is on par with the S1 Pro Gen 2’s, along with the 0-40 kmph acceleration time (2.6 sec). Its 105 kmph top speed is again lower than the Ola’s (120 kmph), but the most vital stat is the range. TVS says the X has a certified range of up to 140 kilometres. This is lower than the Ather 450X 3.7 kWh (150 km) and much lower than the S1 Pro G2 (195 km). And the X doesn’t seem terribly practical either, with its 19-litre underseat storage being smaller than that of even the Ather (22 litres), and much more restricted than the Ola (34 litres). Viewed purely from a spec point of view, the X seems a touch underwhelming.

 

Also Read: TVS X vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 claims to match the TVS X on power and performance, and better it on range and top speed.


Aside from the impressive frame, the X also has the largest touchscreen (10.25 inches) seen on any electric two-wheeler in India till date, cornering lights and selectable regen modes. Home fast charging, with an optional 3 kW charger, is another strong point. Encouragingly, TVS says it developed the X's motor and battery management system (BMS) in-house, which bodes well for future products. It also has another e-scooter first in the form of an anti-lock braking system (ABS), but it is a single-channel setup, and not dual-channel, like you’d expect from a product billed to deliver unbridled performance.

 

A key innovation with the TVS X is the option of a 3 kW home fast-charger.


At this price, the X is not eligible for any kind of central or state subsidy, and this isn’t an all-inclusive price – you shell out over Rs 16,000 extra for the portable 950-watt charger (which is compulsory), and even more if you want the faster 3 kW home charger. Taxes included, the X is likely to cost a chunky Rs 3 lakh. Not only does this price tag make the X look like a TVS tech showcase built for those seeking exclusivity, but also makes other premium e-scooters look like great value.

 

Rivals such as Ather Energy have a fully functional public fast-charging network to offer as added value.


Despite a recent price hike following a reduction in FAME-II subsidy, the likes of the Ather 450X 3.7 kWh, Ola S1 Pro and Simple One are anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh cheaper. The comparatively more accessible prices do not come with massive trade-offs. The 450X remains as exciting and quick a scooter as any, even with a lower top speed, and can tap into a functional fast-charging public network. The S1 Pro Gen 2 packs in the most for the least amount of money in this category, and even with inconsistent and unsavoury customer experiences with the start-up, continues to find buyers in droves. Even if the subsidies disappear (and it’s likely to happen pretty soon), there will still be a yawning gap in the prices of the X and other e-scooters.

 

For those seeking a path-breaking E2W, the base F77 costs roughly Rs 1 lakh more than the X, and offers far more performance and range.


Today, Rs 3 lakh can buy you a pretty exciting two-wheeler if you’re not fussed about body style or powertrain. The recently-launched Triumph Speed 400 and Harley-Davidson X440 have drawn a huge crowd to this price bracket. Even for someone wanting an electric two-wheeler that’s path-breaking, there exists the base F77, which packs far more power and range than the X for about Rs 1 lakh more, and offers exclusivity as standard.


It’s almost certain that the X, being a TVS, will bring impressive performance and on-road dynamics to the table, which we will get to experience first-hand pretty soon. I just can’t help shake off the feeling that the X is more of a statement of intent from TVS – and possibly a great opening salvo for export markets – than it is a true game-changer for electric two-wheeler buyers in India.

# TVS X# TVS X Prices

Related Articles

car-img
TVS X vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
1 day ago
5mins read

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin

₹ 1.49 - 1.69 Lakh

TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus

₹ 60,334 - 63,234

TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100

₹ 43,041 - 54,160

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310

₹ 2.65 Lakh

TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon

₹ 59,925 - 74,966

TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh

TVS Raider
TVS Raider

₹ 95,219 - 1.02 Lakh

TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter

₹ 68,571 - 85,866

TVS Sport
TVS Sport

₹ 60,130 - 66,493

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 1.24 - 1.32 Lakh

TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus

₹ 71,205 - 73,955

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180

₹ 1.31 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125

₹ 78,175 - 85,075

TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110

₹ 67,016 - 68,693

TVS iQube
TVS iQube

₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh

TVS X Electric
TVS X Electric

₹ 2.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Why the TVS X May Be Doing Other Electric Scooters A Favour: Opinion
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn