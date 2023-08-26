Why the TVS X May Be Doing Other Electric Scooters A Favour: Opinion

Given the steady (but focused) build-up with its #AtTheTop pre-launch campaign, it was only expected that TVS’ brand-new electric two-wheeler would be its flagship battery-powered offering. Expectations were high for TVS to deliver a model that would blow the competition out of the water and carve a new path at the premium end for the market. In the end, even higher than said expectations turned out to be the introductory price of the just-launched TVS X, which costs Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: TVS X Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh; Has 140 KM Range, 105 Kmph Top Speed

The TVS X was launched with much fanfare, in Dubai, on August 23.



Gone are the days when India was an incredibly price-sensitive market. Legacy players, along with start-ups, have gradually shown there is a market for scooters that cost more than Rs 1 lakh, and in quite a few cases, even above Rs 1.50 lakh. This is also a price point currently occupied by the flagship offerings of most electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Simple Energy. Models that shatter the perceived price ceiling are still rare today, but they do exist – the Ultraviolette F77 is one such creation. At Rs 3.80 lakh to Rs 4.55 lakh, the F77 is genuinely expensive, and from a price point of view, is steering gingerly through uncharted waters.

Also Read: TVS X Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know

The TVS X's pricing ensures it cannot qualify for central or state subsidies.



In the F77’s case, the price seems justifiable because there is no other electric motorcycle in India today that is anything like it. The F77 is unrivalled when it comes to battery capacity (7 kWh and 10 kWh) and range (up to 307 km IDC), and also on power and performance. It’s not affordable and will never be a mass product, but it breaks enough new ground to command the value its maker has bestowed it with. Unfortunately, the same doesn’t seem to be the case with the TVS X.



Given its new-for-the-segment form factor, there is definitely an element of novelty to the X. With an aluminium alloy frame (and a cast rear subframe), the X has a moto-scooter-like form, with the raised central spine also housing the charging port on top. But as much as TVS would like for it to be seen as a ‘crossover’, the X is still very much a scooter. And it’s the most expensive electric scooter on sale in the country by a country mile, on top of being the second most expensive two-wheeler in TVS’ current line-up; second only to the Apache RR 310.

All-new, EV-oriented ‘Xleton’ platform utilises an aluminium alloy frame, which adds to the cost.



At this price, it would be pertinent to expect the X to have the biggest battery of any electric scooter in India. But it doesn’t – with a 4.4 kWh installed capacity, it’s second to the Simple One (5 kWh), and only marginally higher than the Ola S1 Pro (4 kWh). It’s a different matter that the availability of the One is in itself a question mark, with just 36 units registered till date according to VAHAN data. Sources say TVS opted for this battery size to ensure costs didn’t spiral out of control.



The X’s mid-mounted motor does have an impressive continuous output of 7 kW, but its peak output of 11 kW is on par with the S1 Pro Gen 2’s, along with the 0-40 kmph acceleration time (2.6 sec). Its 105 kmph top speed is again lower than the Ola’s (120 kmph), but the most vital stat is the range. TVS says the X has a certified range of up to 140 kilometres. This is lower than the Ather 450X 3.7 kWh (150 km) and much lower than the S1 Pro G2 (195 km). And the X doesn’t seem terribly practical either, with its 19-litre underseat storage being smaller than that of even the Ather (22 litres), and much more restricted than the Ola (34 litres). Viewed purely from a spec point of view, the X seems a touch underwhelming.

Also Read: TVS X vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 claims to match the TVS X on power and performance, and better it on range and top speed.



Aside from the impressive frame, the X also has the largest touchscreen (10.25 inches) seen on any electric two-wheeler in India till date, cornering lights and selectable regen modes. Home fast charging, with an optional 3 kW charger, is another strong point. Encouragingly, TVS says it developed the X's motor and battery management system (BMS) in-house, which bodes well for future products. It also has another e-scooter first in the form of an anti-lock braking system (ABS), but it is a single-channel setup, and not dual-channel, like you’d expect from a product billed to deliver unbridled performance.

A key innovation with the TVS X is the option of a 3 kW home fast-charger.



At this price, the X is not eligible for any kind of central or state subsidy, and this isn’t an all-inclusive price – you shell out over Rs 16,000 extra for the portable 950-watt charger (which is compulsory), and even more if you want the faster 3 kW home charger. Taxes included, the X is likely to cost a chunky Rs 3 lakh. Not only does this price tag make the X look like a TVS tech showcase built for those seeking exclusivity, but also makes other premium e-scooters look like great value.

Rivals such as Ather Energy have a fully functional public fast-charging network to offer as added value.



Despite a recent price hike following a reduction in FAME-II subsidy, the likes of the Ather 450X 3.7 kWh, Ola S1 Pro and Simple One are anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh cheaper. The comparatively more accessible prices do not come with massive trade-offs. The 450X remains as exciting and quick a scooter as any, even with a lower top speed, and can tap into a functional fast-charging public network. The S1 Pro Gen 2 packs in the most for the least amount of money in this category, and even with inconsistent and unsavoury customer experiences with the start-up, continues to find buyers in droves. Even if the subsidies disappear (and it’s likely to happen pretty soon), there will still be a yawning gap in the prices of the X and other e-scooters.

For those seeking a path-breaking E2W, the base F77 costs roughly Rs 1 lakh more than the X, and offers far more performance and range.



Today, Rs 3 lakh can buy you a pretty exciting two-wheeler if you’re not fussed about body style or powertrain. The recently-launched Triumph Speed 400 and Harley-Davidson X440 have drawn a huge crowd to this price bracket. Even for someone wanting an electric two-wheeler that’s path-breaking, there exists the base F77, which packs far more power and range than the X for about Rs 1 lakh more, and offers exclusivity as standard.



It’s almost certain that the X, being a TVS, will bring impressive performance and on-road dynamics to the table, which we will get to experience first-hand pretty soon. I just can’t help shake off the feeling that the X is more of a statement of intent from TVS – and possibly a great opening salvo for export markets – than it is a true game-changer for electric two-wheeler buyers in India.