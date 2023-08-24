Login

TVS X Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know

The TVS X launched at Rs. 2.50 lakh is the most expensive electric scooter on sale in India right now. What’s so special about it? Here’s everything you need to know about the TVS X electric scooter.
By Preetam Bora

5 mins read

24-Aug-23 03:12 PM IST

Highlights

  • TVS launched 'X' electric scooter in India
  • It is priced at Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Deliveries to begin in November 2023

TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS X electric scooter in a glittering launch event in Dubai. Priced at Rs. 2.5 lakh, the X is India’s most expensive electric scooter and is available in one fully-kitted variant. According to TVS, the X has been developed from the ground up at TVS Motor’s R&D facility and boasts of a revolution in electric mobility, claiming vehicle dynamics, performance, software and features which are not seen in any other electric two-wheelers. Here’s a look at what the TVS X offers, despite its high sticker price.

Also Read: TVS X Electric Scooter Launched In India

Powertrain & Performance

The TVS X is powered by a 4.4 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor which is ram air cooled and produces peak power of 11 kW (approximately 14.75 bhp), and continuous power output of 7 kW (9.38 bhp). Peak torque is rated at 40 Nm and claimed acceleration from 0-40 kmph is in just 2.6 seconds with a claimed maximum speed of 105 kmph. 

Range & Charging Time

The X has a claimed IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) range of 140 km on a single charge, and the Smart X Home rapid charger is claimed to deliver 0-50 per cent charging in just 50 minutes with an optional add-on 3 kW fast charger. With the standard 950 W charger, 0-80 per cent charging is claimed in 4 hours 30 minutes.

 

Frame

The TVS Xleton frame is an aluminium perimeter frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. According to TVS, the X “is engineered to allow riders to experience handling at a telepathic level.” That is quite a claim and we can’t wait to experience how it performs and handles. That said, the structure, design and engineering look very promising indeed and shouldn’t disappoint.

 

Design

The TVS X seems to be loosely based on the TVS Creon concept electric scooter which made quite an impression at the 2018 Auto Expo, even getting special mention at the Best of Auto Expo 2018 by carandbike. The overall design of the X is sporty with sharp lines giving it a sporty and attractive stance. The bodywork is a combination of sharp panels and the front is characterised by a vertically stacked LED headlight. Another notable design element is the spine of the frame which takes up the space usually used as a floorboard in other scooters, and also houses the charging port.

 

Features

The TVS X gets a 10.25-inch TFT console loaded to the gills with customisable options, apart from all the required features you can think of from a contemporary electric scooter. Bluetooth connectivity with music playback and built-in navigation system through the NavPro system are a given. And when the X is stationary, you can also access entertainment like playing games and watching games on the console, using the PlayTech entertainment system. There’s cruise control, hill-hold, as well as reverse assist on the X.

 

The TVS Smart Xshield system also offers geofencing, crash and fall alert as well as tow and theft alerts. In addition there’s smartwatch connectivity as well as option to connect with helmet mounted communication systems on the X. Also added are a wide range of other customising options, including customisable widgets, customised riding themes and digital keys. The TVS X offers three riding modes – Xtride, Xonic and Xtealth and gets single-channel ABS.

Our Thoughts

On the face of it, the TVS X looks like an expensive proposition at Rs. 2.5 lakh. But it’s loaded with features and has a style which is extremely appealing and doesn’t look like anything else in the market. We can’t wait to get our hands on it for a test ride, and naturally as far as performance and dynamics go, our expectations are also sky high from the X! 

 

More importantly though, the X seems to be a solid statement from TVS that it’s pretty serious about electric mobility and can make a product which is premium, aspirational and has the goods to back it, price notwithstanding. For those of our readers who feel it’s worth its price tag, deliveries for the X will begin in November, but bookings are already open! Now, we wait to swing a leg over the X and talk about how it rides, and how it feels in the real world! Stay tuned!

TVS electric scooter# Electric scooters# TVS Motor Company

