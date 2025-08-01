Honda CB125 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 1.12 Lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on August 1, 2025
Highlights
- CB125 Hornet gets segment first USD forks upfront
- Gets a 11 bhp 124 cc engine
- Feautres include TFT dash, LED lighting and more
Honda has launched the CB125 Hornet in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.12 lakh. The CB125 Hornet enters a hotly competitive space that includes established models such as the Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider, and Bajaj Pulsar N125. To attract buyers looking for a sporty commuter, the baby Hornet draws inspiration from its larger CB750 Hornet sibling and flaunts a funky and sharp appearance. Bookings for the CB125 Hornet are now open, with deliveries set to commence from August 15.
Starting with the looks, the CB125 Hornet features a street-style design with sculpted body panels and sharp lines. It is equipped with an angular split LED headlamp, a fuel tank with integrated extensions, and an exhaust designed to gel with the overall look. Other elements include a split-type seat and gold-finished forks. As for numbers, the mini Hornet tips the scale at 124 kg kerb, has a seat height of 796 mm, and the largest fuel tank capacity in the segment, capped at 12 litres.
The Honda CB125 Hornet is available in four colour variants: Lime Yellow, Red, and Gloss Blue – each combined with dark blue accents – and an all-black option. While the black scheme is equipped with matte gold-finished multi-spoke alloy wheels, the other three get wheels that match the body colour. On the feature front, the CB125 gets a 4.2-inch colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity option via the Honda app and a Type-C charging port.
In terms of cycle parts, the Honda CB125 Hornet features an upside-down telescopic front fork – first in its segment – finished in gold, and a monoshock at the rear. Stopping power comes from a 240 mm disc at the front with single-channel ABS and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, fitted with 80/100-17 tyres at the front and 110/80-17 tyres at the rear.
Powering the CB125 Hornet is a 123.94 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine punches out 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Honda states that the CB125 Hornet can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.4 seconds.
