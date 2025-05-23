Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the CB1000 Hornet SP in India at a price tag of Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle, alongside the CB750 are the newest premium launches from Honda in India, after the X-ADV 750, which went on sale just two days ago. The CB1000 SP, which is among Honda’s flagship models in its global portfolio, is a more serious version of the CB1000, with more premium hardware, and a higher power output. Honda stated that bookings for the motorcycle are open, with deliveries set to begin from June 2025.

The CB1000 Hornet SP is powered by Honda's 1000 cc inline-four engine

The CB1000 Hornet SP is powered by Honda’s 1000 cc inline-four engine that churns out nearly 155 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, and is offered with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle’s top speed is rated at 230 kmph.

On the electronics front, the CB1000 Hornet comes with five riding modes- Sport, Standard, and Rain and two customisable user modes. Other features on offer include Honda Selectable Torque control. dual-channel ABS and a 5-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity. The CB1000 Hornet will solely be offered in one colour option- Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

The CB1000 Hornet SP can reach top speeds of up to 230 kmph

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41 mm Showa USD forks and an Ohlins monoshock damper, fully adjustable on both ends. Travel is 118 mm up front and 139 mm at the rear. When it comes to the brakes setup, the motorcycle comes with 310 mm discs up front with radial mounted four-piston Nissin calipers, while at the rear, it gets a single 240 mm disc with a single Nissin piston caliper. The motorcycle weighs 212 kg, and comes with a 17 litre fuel tank. The seat height meanwhile amounts to 809 mm.

The CB1000 Hornet SP will rival the Kawasaki Ninja Z900, which has been on sale in India for quite some time, and has been successful in its own right here.



