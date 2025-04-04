Login
Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness And CB350RS Get New Colour Schemes

Honda’s CB350 range of motorcycles get new colour schemes for 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda CB350 range gets new colour schemes
  • Prices start at Rs 2.11 lakh and go up to Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available at all Honda BigWing dealerships across the country

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has rolled out new colour schemes for its 2025 CB350 series, which includes the CB350, CB350 H’ness, and CB350RS. These motorcycles are available through Honda’s BigWing dealerships across the country. 

 

All three models in the CB350 lineup are powered by a 348.36 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and benefits from a slipper clutch. 

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales March 2025: Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Stable

 

Honda CB 350

The standard Honda CB350 is now offered in five colour options: Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Deep Ground Grey. These shades are available across two variants: DLX, priced at Rs 2.15 lakh, and DLX Pro, priced at Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Honda CB 350 H ness

Meanwhile, the CB350 H’ness is available in three variants: DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Chrome. The DLX variant is priced at Rs 2.11 lakh and comes in Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. The DLX Pro, at Rs 2.14 lakh, offers Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Deep Ground Grey. The top-end DLX Chrome variant, priced at Rs 2.16 lakh, is available in Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Pearl Igneous Black. 

 

Also Read: KTM Restarts Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen

 

Honda CB 350 RS

Lastly, the CB350RS is offered in two variants: DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX, priced at Rs 2.16 lakh, comes in Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Grey. The DLX Pro is priced at Rs 2.19 lakh, adds Rebel Red Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic to the colour palette.  

# Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India# Honda CB350# Honda CB350RS# Honda CB350 H'ness# Honda Bikes# Honda Bikes India# Bikes# Two Wheelers
