Two-Wheeler Sales March 2025: Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Stable

The Indian two-wheeler market witnessed significant growth in March 2025, with major manufacturers reporting strong sales figures. Companies such as Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, and Royal Enfield registered notable year-on-year increases, while Bajaj Auto maintained a stable performance.

Suzuki Motorcycle India achieved an all-time high monthly sales record in March 2025, with 1,25,930 units sold. This represents a 21 per cent increase over the 1,03,669 units sold in March 2024. Domestic sales reached 1,05,736 units, marking a 23 per cent growth from 86,164 units in the previous year. Additionally, exports rose to 20,194 units, surpassing the 17,505 units recorded in March 2024. The brand concluded FY2024-25 with its highest-ever annual sales of 12,56,161 units, marking a 11 per growth.

Also Read: KTM Restarts Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen

Hero MotoCorp continued its growth with 5,49,604 two-wheelers sold in March 2025, reflecting a 12 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. The company also achieved its highest-ever monthly dispatches on the export front, with 39,518 units shipped, a 27 per cent increase over March 2024. Motorcycle sales stood at 5,06,641 units, while scooter sales accounted for 42,963 units. The VIDA electric brand saw sales of 7,787 units of the VIDA V2. Hero’s FY24-25 sales accounted for 5,899,187 units.

TVS Motor Company recorded a 17 per cent increase in sales, with 4,14,687 units sold in March 2025. Two-wheeler sales rose by 16 per cent, from 3,44,446 units in March 2024 to 4,00,120 units. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 14 per cent, with 2,97,622 units sold. Motorcycle sales increased by 15 per cent to 1,96,734 units, while scooter sales saw a 27 per cent growth, reaching 1,66,297 units. In FY24-25, TVS registered sales of 47,44,000 units, marking a 13 per cent growth as compared to the previous year.

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 1.25 Lakh Units Sold In March 2025

Bajaj Auto's total sales for March 2025 stood at 3,69,823 units, including commercial vehicles. Two-wheeler sales accounted for 3,15,732 units, with domestic sales contributing 1,83,659 units and exports accounting for 1,32,073 units. While domestic sales remained largely unchanged compared to the previous year, exports saw a mere 1 per cent increase. Year-to-date (YTD) figures for Bajaj Auto reached 39,82,309 units, marking a 7 per cent growth over the previous year. In FY24-25, Bajaj managed to sell 46,50,966 units, including commercial vehicles and exports.

Royal Enfield registered total sales of 1,01,021 motorcycles in March 2025, representing a 34 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic sales accounted for 88,050 units, showing a 33 per cent increase, while exports were 12,971 units, reflecting a 36 per cent growth over March 2024. The brand’s YTD sales reached 10,09,900 units, an 11 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The company posted sales of 10,09,900 units in the past financial year, witnessing a 11 per cent growth as compared to FY 2023-24.

Also Read: CFMoto 450MT: Top 5 Highlights

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India managed to cumulatively sell 4,27,448 units in March 2025. This marks a 10 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to the corresponding period last year. Domestic sales for the brand stood at 4,01,411 units while exports accounted for 26,037 units. The brand sold 58,31,104 units during FY’25, recording a 19 per cent year-on-year growth.