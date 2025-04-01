Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Best-Ever Sales In FY2025; Over 1.25 Lakh Units Sold In March 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India ended FY2025 with its best-ever sales numbers, with over 12 lakh units sold cumulatively in the financial year. The company also ended the financial year on a high, with the sales for March 2025 also being a personal best for a month at over 1.25 lakh units dispatched.

Also read: Updated Suzuki Burgman Street Spotted On Test



Speaking on the announcement, Mitsumoto Watabe, Operational Manager, Sales & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are sincerely grateful to our customers, dealer partners, and team members for helping us achieve our highest-ever annual sales of 12.56 lakh units in FY2024-25. Our sales have doubled in just 4 four years, reflecting the continued trust our customers have placed in us by choosing Suzuki products, opting for authorised service workshops, and using genuine parts.”

Focusing on March 2025, Suzuki reported total sales of 1,25,930 units – up 21 per cent from 1,03,669 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales stood at 1,05,736 units in the month – a 23 per cent growth over last year, while exports grew from 17,505 units in March 2024 to 20,194 units.

Also read: 2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?



Also read: 2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Launched; Now OBD-2B Compliant



For the financial year, Suzuki ended FY2025 with cumulative sales of 12,56,161 units - an 11 per cent growth from 11,33,902 units in FY2024. Domestic sales, at 10,45,662 units too was a new personal best for the two-wheeler manufacturer and marked a 14 per cent growth over FY2024. Exports, however, bucked the growth trend with 2,10,499 units shipped, down from 2,12,893 units in FY2024.