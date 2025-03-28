Updated Suzuki Burgman Street Spotted On Test

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched an updated version of the Burgman Street 125, featuring a fresh colour scheme and an engine compliant with the latest OBD-2B norms. Now, a fully camouflaged test mule of what appears to be an upgraded version of the scooter has been spotted on test for the first time. In the same vein as the 2025 Suzuki Access 125, the Burgman Street 125 is likely to get similar updates with a slightly tweaked design, better acceleration and improved fuel efficiency compared to its predecessor.

The upcoming version of the Burgman Street is expected to receive subtle design changes while maintaining its signature maxi-scooter style. Despite the heavy camouflage, the overall silhouette of the test scooter closely resembles the current model. The front fairing appears to have the same chunkier design, while the tail section seems to have narrowed down a bit, akin to the Suzuki Avenis. Additionally, the exhaust system on the test mule features a chrome-accented finish, which is identical to the one used in the new Suzuki Access 125.

In terms of features, the test mule is equipped with a digital instrument cluster, much like the existing model. While the current version already offers Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and call and SMS alerts through the digital instrument cluster, the new iteration could bring additional features, such as a passing light, hazard lamp, and rear brake lock, which would be valuable additions.



Mechanically, significant changes are unlikely since Suzuki has already updated the engine to meet OBD-2B regulations. The upcoming version is expected to retain the same 124cc air-cooled engine, delivering 8.58 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque. The scooter's hardware setup is also expected to remain unchanged.

First launched in India in 2018, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has retained its original styling up till now. The current model is available in two variants, with prices starting at Rs 95,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's still some time away when the updated version launches in India. When it does, expect it to command a marginal premium over the outgoing model.

