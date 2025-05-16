2025 Suzuki Access Gains Colour TFT Display; Priced At Rs 1.02 Lakh

The heavily updated 2025 Suzuki Access has received a key new feature – a colour TFT display. Launched at the 2025 Auto Expo in January, the king of the 125 cc scooter segment was given a fresh lease of life with an overhauled powertrain and restyled bodywork, but carried over the same positive LCD cluster of the Access it replaced. Now, Suzuki has launched the Access Ride Connect TFT edition, which is priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it roughly Rs 7,000 more expensive than the Ride Connect LCD variant.

Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?

Colour TFT replaces positive LCD cluster on new top-spec Access.

The 4.2-inch colour TFT houses the speedometer (offset to the right), with the Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation housed on the left. Also included are weather updates, battery voltage, mobile charge level indicator, fuel level indicator and a clock in the top right corner. Suzuki says this TFT offers ‘faster refresh rates, higher contrast ratios, and more accurate colours’, and will also allow owners to switch between day and night modes. This is an important inclusion, as the LCD cluster on the Ride Connect variant we tested seemed functional but dated.

Along with this, Suzuki has added a new ‘Pearl Mat Aqua Silver’ paint option to the Access range, which is also available in Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Solid Ice Green colours.

Access received a comprehensive update in January 2025.

The most extensive changes on the 2025 Access have been made to its engine. The 125 cc, single-cylinder unit – now compliant with OBD-2B requirements – has revised camshaft profiles, a new fuel injector mounting angle, an updated crankcase design, enhanced air cleaner box capacity and a lower idling speed. On the transmission front, the overrunning clutch of the outgoing Access has been replaced by a roller-type one-way clutch, new clutch springs added to enable a quieter start, and the scooter has revised transmission settings.

Other vital changes for the 2025 Access included a revised frame, more underseat storage space, two front storage compartments and a remote fuel filler lid opening function.

The Access’ chief rivals include the Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and Hero Destini 125.