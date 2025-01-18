Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 Suzuki Access 125 Launched At Rs 81,700

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the updated Access 125 scooter at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The scooter is offered in three variants: the Standard Edition priced at Rs 81,700, the Special Edition at Rs 88,200, and the top-spec Ride Connect Edition at Rs 93,300 (all prices ex-showroom). Customers can choose from five colour options: Green, Beige, Blue, White, and Black.

The 2025 Access 125 is equipped with a 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that adheres to OBD-2B emission norms. Powered by Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology, the engine produces 8.31 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The automaker states that the updated model offers better acceleration and improved fuel efficiency compared to its predecessor.



The updated design incorporates a refreshed look with a new chrome headlight visor and revised tail lamp. Further changes over the previous model include a front lock-operated external fuel lid, dual front cubs for knick-knacks, increased under-seat storage, and a larger fuel tank. The rear suspension layout is claimed to be revised, and the scooter now boasts a longer seat. Additional safety features include a passing switch, a hazard switch, and a brake lock lever on the rear left brake.

The Bluetooth-enabled Multi-Function Digital Instrument Cluster now offers added features, including calendar Alerts, rain alerts, and integration with the Suzuki Ride Connect app. The app provides users with weather information, periodic vehicle service alerts, and fuel consumption details.