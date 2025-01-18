Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More
Published on January 18, 2025
Highlights
With Day 1 having culminated yesterday, now it is all set for Day 2 of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Yesterday saw the showcase of a range of exciting products from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki Motorcycle India. Now, today, will feature press conferences from companies such as BYD, VinFast, BMW Motorrad, and Mini.
Maruti Suzuki showcased its first-ever EV, the e Vitara yesterday, in what was arguably among the biggest unveils of the day. Another big breakthrough of the day was Hyundai announcing prices for the new Creta Electric, which is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Other big unveils of the day include the Sierra ICE, Harrier EV, and Avinya X from Tata Motors. When it came to two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp launched four new products yesterday, which included two scooters - the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160, and two motorcycles- the Xpulse 210 and the Xtreme 250 R. Another surprising unveil was the all-electric e Access from Suzuki, which was showcased alongside the new Access 125.
Now, the main highlights of today will include a press conference from VinFast, where the carmaker is expected to announce the launch timeline for a few of its products in India. BYD is also expected to have some interesting showcases today which will include the Sealion 7. BMW Motorrad is expected to launch two motorcycles today.
Welcome to day 2 of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where team carandbike will bring you full coverage of all the launches, unveilings, and announcements of the day.
The first press conference of the day is from VinFast, which is set to unveil a few of its products and announce its plans for India.
The first showcase of the day from VinFast is the VF7 EV.
Meet the all-electric VF6, which, if launched in India rival the likes of the Curvv EV and Creta EV.
VinFast however, has not announced its plans for the Indian market.
Now it is time for a few exciting unveils from the BMW Group.
The first launch of the day from the Group is the Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works. The model is priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The next launch is that of a rather racy machine from BMW Motorrad, regarded by many as one of the best supersport motorcycles in the world.
Here are some of the features and technical specs of the BMW S 1000 RR.
Here is the BMW S 1000 RR, which has just been launched at Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The next launch of the day is the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. The adventure motorcycle is priced at Rs 22.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Now finally, for the big launch from BMW India.
BMW has just launched the X3 in the Indian market. Offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the X3 is priced at Rs 75.80 lakh (petrol) and Rs 77.80 lakh (diesel). (All prices, ex-showroom).
The next announcement of the day is from JSW MG Motor India.
Here are a few models from MG's global portfolio that could make it to the Indian market in the future.
Here it is! the big unveil from MG today. This is the Majestor SUV.
The next showcases of the day are from BYD India, which is expected to officially unveil the Sealion 7 and Sealion 6.
BYD India has just confirmed that its next product in India will be the Sealion 7.
The BYD Sealion 7 will be the first product in India to feature its LFP LVB battery.
Here are the technical specifications of the BYD Sealion 7.
The BYD Sealion 7 will be offered in two variants in the Indian market.
The BYD Sealion 7 will be offered in four colour variants.
Bookings for the Sealion 7 are currently open in India.
BYD has finally showcased the Sealion 7 on stage.