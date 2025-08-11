HomeNews & Reviews
VinFast Minio Green 3-Door EV Design Registered In India

Similar to the MG Comet in its approach, the Minio Green is the smallest and most affordable EV in VinFast’s global lineup, and is designed to provide affordable urban mobility.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • VinFast Minio Green is a 3-door EV measuring just 3,090 mm in length.
  • Powered by a 14.7 kWh battery, with a certified range of up to 170 kilometres.
  • Starts at the equivalent of INR 9 lakh in its home market.

As it gears up for the commencement of commercial sales in India, Vietnam’s VinFast has also registered design trademarks for some other models from its global portfolio, with the latest being its most affordable (and most basic) product yet. After the Limo Green three-row SUV, VinFast has now registered the design of the Minio Green three-door electric hatchback in India. Part of its ‘Green’ lineup of vehicles aimed at commercial-use buyers, the Minio Green is the smallest electric vehicle from VinFast till date, and is designed to provide affordable urban motoring.

 

Also Read: VinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The Underdog

 

vinfast minio green 3 door ev design registered in india carandbike 3

The Minio Green is longer and taller than the MG Comet.

 

Measuring in at just 3,090 mm in length, the Minio Green is a shade longer than the MG Comet, but also narrower and taller, with a longer wheelbase (2,065 mm). It has a rather basic exterior, with pressed 13-inch steel wheels (devoid of covers) and flap-type door handles. The round headlights are LED units, but the plain, stacked tail-lights are halogen.

 

vinfast minio green 3 door ev design registered in india carandbike 4

Its wheelbase, too, is longer than that of the Comet EV.

 

The interior of the Minio Green is equally as barebones as the exterior. The dashboard is as basic as it comes, with no infotainment screen and only two AC vents towards the centre of the dashboard. 

 

vinfast minio green 3 door ev design registered in india carandbike 5

Bare-basic dash lacks infotainment screen.

 

The Minio Green has manual air-conditioning only; entertainment is handled by FM radio (with two speakers) and the power window switches are located between the front seats. There is, however, a full-colour digital driver’s display. The rear seat is a bench for two passengers with dedicated cupholders provided on either side.

 

vinfast minio green 3 door ev design registered in india carandbike 6

Bench-type seat will accommodate two passengers in the rear.

 

At the heart of the Minio Green is a 14.7 kWh battery, that can provide a driving range of up to 170 kilometres (NEDC), but real-world figures are expected to be much lower. Peak power output is rated at 27 bhp and 65 Nm of torque, which means the Minio Green can only hit a top speed of 80 kmph.

 

vinfast minio green 3 door ev design registered in india carandbike 2

Range is rated at up to 170 km (NEDC).

 

Prices for the Minio Green in Vietnam start at the equivalent of INR 8.99 lakh, making it the most affordable VinFast EV. However, the VinFast VF3 – the smallest SUV in the company’s portfolio, also showcased in India – starts only around Rs 1 lakh higher.

 

Also Read: VinFast VF6 Plus FWD First Drive: Jack Of All Trades

 

While VinFast will commence its India innings with the launch of the VF6 and VF7 SUVs, it is set to launch the VF3 as its third (and most affordable) model in India in 2026.

# VinFast# VinFast Minio Green# Minio Green# VinFast EVs# VinFast India# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

