Pioneer Ride Connect To Debut As Phone-First Motorcycle Dashboard Platform
- Smartphone-powered navigation projected on to motorcycle TFT
- Offers voice-based controls through cluster
- Aimed at OEM integration rather than a standalone consumer product
Pioneer has announced that it will unveil Ride Connect – a new connected UX platform developed specifically for motorcycles – at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The system is aimed at next-generation motorcycle instrument clusters and focuses on bringing navigation, connectivity and voice-based controls into a single, integrated interface.
Ride Connect is designed to work alongside a rider’s smartphone rather than relying entirely on heavy onboard processing. Using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) projection, vital information such as maps, routes and connected services can be displayed directly on the motorcycle’s digital cluster, which Pioneer says will reduce hardware complexity and keep power consumption in check. Bluetooth Low Energy is essentially a wireless technology that transfers small amounts of data efficiently, using minimal power compared to standard Bluetooth connections.
Also Read: Honda Patents Steering Assist Tech For Motorcycles
Navigation plays a central role in the platform. Ride Connect uses cloud-based mapping and routing services to deliver turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates and location-based information tailored for two-wheelers. The system is built to function across a range of regions and riding conditions, including areas with limited connectivity, by supporting offline data where required.
Another key element is Pioneer’s voice interaction system, which enables hands-free operation while riding. Riders can interact with navigation and other connected functions using voice commands, which essentially reduces the need to take their hands off the handlebars or eyes off the road. Pioneer says the platform also supports the sharing of contextual information, such as traffic conditions and environmental data.
At CES 2026, Pioneer will demonstrate Ride Connect as a complete OEM-ready solution rather than a finished consumer product. With no production timelines or partner brands announced, it remains to be seen how this shapes up on production motorcycles at large.
