Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 To Debut At EICMA 2025

If there’s one motorcycle in the Royal Enfield portfolio that highly awaited, it is the upcoming Himalayan 750. Pre-production units of the parallel-twin touring machine have been spotted on several occasions being tested in varying road conditions, one of which, the motorcycle was ridden in Ladakh by the brand’s top management, indicating that the motorcycle is very close to being production ready.

Now, having learnt from our sources, we have received information that the production version of the Himalayan 750 will make its debut at the upcoming EICMA 2025 which is set to be held from 6-9th November in Milan, Italy. In the previous iteration of EICMA 2024, Royal Enfield had showcased the Classic 650, launched the Bear 650 and unveiled its first-ever electric bike, the Flying Flea C6. Following the debut of the motorcycle at EICMA, the manufacturer is expected to showcase the Himalayan 750 at the upcoming Motoverse event in Goa which is scheduled to be held on 21-23rd November.

Now, coming back to the Himalayan 750, it is unlikely that Royal Enfield will disclose all specifications of the motorcycle at the time of unveil. However, going by the spy images, we have a good idea of what to expect from the Himalayan 750. For starters, as far as looks are concerned, it will be a beefed-up version of the Himalayan 450 with a broader stance. Other design highlights will include a circular LED headlamp, tall windscreen, large fuel tank, ADV-style side panels, stepped seat, luggage rack and integrated turn indicator and brake lamp tail assembly as seen on the current Himalayan 450.

Next, for the powertrain, it is well-known that Royal Enfield has been working on a higher-displacement version of the 650 Twin mill with a displacement of 750cc. Expect a good bunch of changes to the internals to make the motor lighter, and more efficient and capable. As for the power figures, expect it to be somewhere in the ballpark of 50 bhp and 65 Nm while gearbox duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox with revised rear ratios.

In the case of the cycle parts, the Himalayan 750 will feature a new rigid chassis based on the 650 Twins’ skeleton, while suspension duties will be handled by chunky long-travel USDs and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. While the Himalayan 450’s suspension is touted to be one of the best non-adjustable setups in the segment, we expect a similar experience to be in place for the 750. Offering adjustable suspension is debatable at this point, but could be offered separately. Braking duties will be handled by a twin brake setup up front and a single disc at the rear. For tyres, the motorcycle will come with dual-purpose rubber to tackle varying road surfaces. Meanwhile, going by the test mules spotted, the Himalayan 750 will be offered in two iterations — one with spoke-type wheels for an adv setup and the other with alloy wheels for a more road-biased touring setup.

Lastly, with regards to the launch timeline, we expect Royal Enfield to officially launch the Himalayan 750 sometime in the first quarter to 2026.