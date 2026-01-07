logo
Skoda Kylaq Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 19,000

car&bike Team
Jan 07, 2026, 01:53 PM
Key Highlights
  • Skoda Kylaq prices hiked by 1.5 per cent
  • Prices now range between Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh
  • All variants affected; hike ranges between Rs 4,000 to Rs 19,000

Skoda Auto India has revised prices for its entry-level model, the Kylaq. The new prices translate to a hike of up to 1.5 per cent compared to 2025 prices. Unlike several other carmakers that formally announced price revisions, Skoda appears to have implemented this change quietly by updating prices on its official website. Below is a variant-wise look at the new and old prices.

Variants New Price Old Price Difference
Classic 1.0T MT Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 4,000
Signature 1.0 MT Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.00 lakh Rs 10,000
Signature+ 1.0 MT Rs 10.44 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh Rs 10,000
Prestige 1.0 MT Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 11.84 lakh Rs 15,000
Signature 1.0 AT Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 10.00 lakh Rs 10,000
Signature+ 1.0 AT Rs 11.44 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 10,000
Prestige 1.0 AT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 19,000

Skoda has revised prices for the Kylaq across its range, with increases varying by variant. The entry-level Classic 1.0 T MT now starts at Rs 7.59 lakh, up by Rs 4,000, while the one above base version, the Signature trim see a hike of Rs 10,000. At the top end, the Prestige 1.0 T AT has witnessed the highest increase, with prices rising by Rs 19,000.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Review: This Pint-Sized Czech Is Gutsy Too

Skoda Kylaq Web 16

The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, the same unit found in other Skoda and Volkswagen models in India. It churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, while buyers also have the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Skoda Kylaq competes in a highly competitive segment, going up against rivals such as the Kia Sonet (starting at Rs 7.30 lakh), Tata Nexon (Rs 7.31 lakh), Mahindra XUV 3XO (Rs 8.15 lakh), Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Rs 8.26 lakh), and Hyundai Venue (Rs 8 lakh), all prices being ex-showroom.

