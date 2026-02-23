logo
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Commences Ahead Of Launch

Jaiveer Mehra
Feb 23, 2026, 02:13 PM
Key Highlights
  • Deliveries to start in March 2026
  • 1.0 TSI gets new 8-speed automatic gearbox option
  • New features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, massaging rear seats & a panoramic sunroof

Skoda has commenced production of the upcoming Kushaq facelift at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India plant in Pune ahead of its launch. The facelifted SUV made its global debut in January, showcasing an updated design as well as getting features and mechanical enhancements. Prices are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with Skoda having confirmed that customer deliveries will start in March 2026.

Also read: 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Revealed With New Tech, Powertrain Updates

2026 Skoda Kushaq m2

Cosmetically, the Kushaq gets a revised fascia with a wider, more upright grille with an embedded lightbar on higher variants, revamped LED headlamps and a cleaner front bumper with high-set fog lamps. Around the back, the new Kushaq gets a faux lightbar design taillamp, which features an illuminating Skoda wordmark. Also updated is the rear bumper design, which adds some muscle to the SUV.

Also read: Skoda Kylaq Crosses 50,000 Units Sales Milestone

2026 Skoda Kushaq m5

Changes within the cabin are subtler with a new black and beige colour scheme and new interior trim elements, though the overall look has not changed much from the outgoing model. The big changes, however, come on the feature front with the updated SUV getting new tech such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, massaging rear seats - unique in the segment, a panoramic sunroof and an updated 10-inch touchscreen with a Google Automotive AI-powered voice assistant.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Classic+, Prestige+ Prices Revealed

2026 Skoda Kushaq m24

Mechanically, the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines carry forward, though the former now gets a new automatic gearbox. The 1.0 TSI drops the old 6-speed torque converter automatic in favour of a new 8-speed torque converter unit, while a 6-speed manual gearbox remains the default offering. The 1.5 TSI, meanwhile, continues to be offered with a 7-speed DSG automatic as standard.

Also read: Skoda Kodiaq RS India Launch In Q2 2026; Additional 100 Units Of Octavia RS India-Bound

Pre-bookings for the Kushaq are currently open.

