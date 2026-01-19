Skoda Kushaq Facelift Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect

Skoda will unveil the Kushaq facelift in India tomorrow, with prices likely to be announced at a later date. The 2026 Kushaq will mark the first major product update to Skoda-VW’s India 2.0 range, with subsequent facelifts also planned for the Skoda Slavia, VW Taigun and VW Virtus. Skoda has recently commenced teasing the facelifted SUV, providing some insights into the design updates.



Styling Updates



Skoda has confirmed the presence of an LED lightbar integrated within the upper grille - a design seen on Skoda’s EVs in global markets. The SUV looks unlikely to adopt the split headlamp design, instead continuing to feature the main headlamps flanking the grille and the fog lamps positioned high up on the bumper - a la the Kodiaq.

Changes down the side are expected to be down to just new alloy wheels, while around the back, the latest teaser confirms the presence of a pseudo lightbar design with an illuminated Skoda wordmark at the centre.



Cabin Updates

Moving to the interior, the design is unlikely to evolve much over the outgoing model, with Skoda likely to make only surface-level cosmetic changes such as new trim inserts, plastic colours and upholstery. Skoda could also look to update the feature list as well with elements such as an upgraded touchscreen, a new digital instrument cluster and more. Reports also suggest that the SUV could get more comfort features for rear passengers as well. The facelifted SUV could also be the first India 2.0 model to get ADAS tech as well.

Powertrain Options



Moving to the powertrain, Skoda is expected to carry forward the existing 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options. Both are expected to come with manual and automatic gearbox options.