Skoda Kushaq Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch In Coming Weeks

Skoda has provided the first glimpse of the upcoming Jushaq facelift ahead of its launch in the coming week. Skoda’s compact SUV made its India debut back in March 2021 and was Skoda Volkswagen India’s first new model under the India 2.0 scheme. It would go on to be joined by the Slavia sedan and Volkswagen Taigun in the following months, with the VW Virtus joining the fray in 2022. The SUV also marked the debut of the new MQB A0 IN platform for the Indian market.



The first teasers for the updated Kushaq showcase the covered SUV in a field with only a few details visible. You can make out a larger, more upright Skoda butterfly grille, sculpted bonnet with the Skoda roundel and the SUV’s prominent shoulder line. We also get a glimpse of a hint of silver trim on the SUV’s lower bumper. Images of test mules spotted on public roads over the past year have hinted at other design updates, including tweaks to the headlamps and revised tail lamps that could feature a lightbar design.



The cabin, meanwhile, is expected to benefit from minor design updates, including new materials and colours as well as revised control surfaces.



On the feature front, the new SUV is expected to get some upgrades, such as the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof on top variants, an upgraded infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, and even ADAS tech could be offered.



On the powertrain front, the existing 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options are expected to soldier on, likely to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.

The Kushaq facelift is set to be the first of the updated India 2.0 series from Skoda Volkswagen India, with the Skoda Slavia, VW Taigun and VW Virtus all due to receive facelifts in the coming years.