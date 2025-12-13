Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing Again Ahead Of Debut

A lightly camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift has been spied testing on Indian roads. The compact sedan, launched in India in 2022, is due for a mid-lifecycle update sometime in 2026, with the latest test car images providing a clearer look at the updated design.

Starting at the front, the trademark Skoda butterfly grille looks to feature a revamped design, while the headlamps look to get tweaks to the internal lighting elements. The bumper design is new, with a redesigned central air vent, while fog lamps are visible on the bumper. Down the sides, no notable changes are visible with the sedan continuing to feature a sharp shoulder line running down its length. The alloy wheels, meanwhile, look to be of a new design with the black finish suggesting that it could feature on a Sportline or Monte Carlo variant.



Round the back, the changes are expected to be focused on the rear bumper design as well as tweaks to the lighting elements.

In terms of features, the facelift is expected to help Skoda play catch-up with some of its more feature-rich competitors, such as the Hyundai Verna, with upgrades likely to come in the shape of a new infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and other features. While ADAS tech is also likely, the test mule featured here did not seem to house a sensor module or camera for the same at the front.



On the powertrain front, expect the pair of 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines to soldier on, with both likely to get manual and automatic gearbox options.



The updated Slavia is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2026 and will go up against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the VW Virtus - the current segment best seller, which is also due a facelift in the coming year.

