Kawasaki Patents Modular Electric Motorcycle Platform

The internal combustion engine has been the preferred motive form of a motorcycle for many years. It contributes to the machine's dynamics, performance, and even its dimensions. The frame’s layout, wheelbase, and general design are determined by the engine's physical dimensions. However, this restriction is changing with the adaptation of electric powertrains. Since electric motors are much more compact, engineers can design motorcycles with much greater flexibility.

Kawasaki's recently released patent images demonstrating how the company intends to leverage this advantage. A modular electric platform that can support several motor options within the same core chassis is the main idea of the concept. Simply put, Kawasaki is looking at the possibility of providing various electric motorcycle performance variants without completely redesigning the frame each time.

The patent drawings depict the silhouette of a motorcycle that resembles the current Kawasaki Z e-1 and Ninja e-1 in terms of layout. Featuring a steel trellis frame, a motor close to the swingarm pivot, and detachable battery packs placed in the middle of a box-like enclosure. However, the mounting of the motor is modular with multiple bolting options with the intermediate subframe positioned between the chassis and the motor-transmission unit.

The upper and lower sections of this subframe can be altered or swapped out to accommodate various motor units. Kawasaki may be able to accommodate different motor types with minimal structural alterations by modifying this smaller attachment instead of the main frame. The mounting points are adjustable to the necessary power output or configuration, but the main chassis stays intact.

The automotive industry has been using a similar strategy for many years. Multiple engine options can be supported by a single car platform without changing the basic structure or appearance of the vehicle. Motorcycles have historically not had that degree of flexibility because of their small packaging. However, the equation is altered by electric technology.

A modular concept like this offers financial benefits in addition to engineering convenience. Sharing key parts among several models simplifies production and lowers research and development costs too. Such approach could turn out to be an important factor in making future EVs more accessible, since high costs continue to be one of the main obstacles to the adoption of electric motorcycles.

