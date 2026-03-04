2026 World Car Awards: Top 3 Finalists Announced Across Categories

The shortlist for the 2026 edition of the World Car Awards has been revealed, with the top three finalists announced across six categories. The winners will be revealed on April 1 at the New York International Auto Show. Notably, the World Car of the Year category features two electric vehicles among the three finalists – the BMW iX3 and Nissan Leaf – alongside the internal combustion-powered Hyundai Palisade.

The finalists were selected by a jury comprising automotive journalists from 33 countries, with three cars shortlisted in each of the six award categories.

World Car of the Year

BMW iX3

Hyundai Palisade

Nissan Leaf

World Electric Vehicle

BMW iX3

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Nissan Leaf

World Luxury Car



Cadillac Vistiq

Cadillac Vistiq Lucid Gravity

Volvo ES90

World Performance Car



BMW M2 CS

BMW M2 CS Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

World Urban Car



Baojun Yep Plus / Chevrolet Spark EUV

Baojun Yep Plus / Chevrolet Spark EUV Firefly

Hyundai Venue

World Car Design of the Year

Kia PV5

Mazda 6e / EZ-6

Volvo ES90

For the World Car Design of the Year category, a panel of seven global design experts first reviewed all eligible vehicles and created a shortlist before the final voting stage. The panel included Anja Bracht, Marek Djordjevic, Fabio Filippini, Antony Grade, Gert Hildebrand, Victor Nacif and Shiro Nakamura.

Following the design panel’s review, the final shortlist across categories was voted on by a jury of 98 automotive journalists from around the world. The winners in each category will be announced on April 1, 2026, during the New York International Auto Show.