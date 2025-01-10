Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Swift, Camry On 2025 World Car Awards Shortlist

20th edition of the global awards has quite a few India-relevant models
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 96-member jury comprises of seven Indian auto journalists
  • Electric, Green, Performance and Urban shortlists also announced
  • Winners to be announced at NY motor show, in April

Countdown to this year’s World Car Awards has begun with the announcement of the final shortlist from a list of 52 contenders. These were selected via secret ballot by individual jury members from different countries, including India. The final list of 10 cars for World Car of the Year includes (in alphabetical order) 

 

  1. Audi A5/S5
  2. BMW X3
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric
  5. Kia EV3
  6. Mini Cooper Electric
  7. Suzuki Swift
  8. Toyota Camry
  9. Toyota Land Cruiser/Land Cruiser 250
  10. Volkswagen Tiguan/Tayron

 

Three from the above list, namely Cooper Electric, Swift and Camry are already on sale in India. The X3 will arrive soon. Toyota isn’t officially confirming it but we understand the latest Land Cruiser is available for unofficial bookings. The Tiguan isn’t the one currently sold in India. The A5, Casper Electric and EV3 are likely to reach Indian shores in the future. Only the Mustang remains a question mark, yet.

 

Apart from this, World Car Awards also has 4 sub-category awards that include World Electric Vehicle, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car and World Urban Car. Nominees for Electric Vehicles include:

 

  1. Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric
  2. Kia EV3
  3. Porsche Macan
  4. Volkswagen ID. Buzz
  5. Volvo EX90

 

Once again, all of these are expected to reach Indian shores too at some point.

World Car Awards 1

In the Luxury category, in all 10 cars competed with the following making up the top 5:

 

  1. Lexus GX
  2. Porsche Macan
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Volkswagen ID.Buzz
  5. Volvo EX90

 

Despite the EV onslaught around the world, 17 models lined up for Performance Car of the Year. The top five included:

 

  1. Bentley Continental GT Speed
  2. BMW M5
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
  5. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

 

By contrast, the World Urban Car had only a dozen candidates. Top 5 names were:

 

  1. BYD Seagull/Dolphin Mini
  2. Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric
  3. Mini Cooper
  4. Mini Cooper Electric
  5. Suzuki Swift

 

All cars mentioned above were considered for the World Design of the Year award. A special design panel has chosen the Top 5:

  1. Baojun Yunduo/Cloud/MG Windsor EV
  2. Kia EV3
  3. Mini Cooper
  4. Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Volkswagen ID. Buzz

 

The World Car jurors will now vote for the top design in February. The Top 3 of every category will be announced on March 4. Winners will be announced at the New York motor show on April 16. This is the 20th year of partnership between World Car Awards and the NY International Auto Show and is also supported by AITASTIC Research & Consult, Brembo, KPMG and Newspress. The Indian jury members on World Car include Dhruv Behl (AutoX), Girish Karkera (Editor-in-Chief, car&bike), Renuka Kriplani (Mashable), Hani Musthafa (Flywheel), Siddharth Vinayak Patankar (Acko Drive), Yogendra Pratap (Auto Today) and Hormazd Sorabjee (Autocar).   

# World Car Awards# WCOTY# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • A panel of over 100 journalists from across the world will evaluate nearly 50 new passenger vehicles from across global markets.
    Road To World Car Awards 2025 Commences; Timeline Revealed
  • The EV9 also won the EV Of The Year award, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was adjudged the Performance Car Of The Year.
    Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards
  • The list of final nominees includes Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey, Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger and Volvo interior design head Lisa Reeves.
    Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
  • Finalists for the 2024 World Car of the Year Awards include the BYD Seal, Ford Bronco, Kia EV9, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Volvo EX30
    2024 World Car Of The Year Finalists Revealed
  • 44 jury members representing 19 countries assessed and voted on 17 eligible vehicles competing in the 2024 World Car Awards
    2024 World Car Awards; 9th Edition Of The Test Drives Commenced In Los Angeles

Latest News

  • 20th edition of the global awards has quite a few India-relevant models
    Swift, Camry On 2025 World Car Awards Shortlist
  • Along with increasing the full purchase prices of Windsor EV, the model under the BaaS scheme has also witnessed a hike in subscription costs.
    MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 14 Lakh
  • Updates to the variant line-up include the addition of new Pure + & Pure + S trims and offering the Creative + PS trim with petrol and diesel engine options.
    2025 Tata Nexon Priced From Rs 7.99 Lakh; Gets Rejigged Variant Line-Up, New Colours
  • For the MY25 Meridian, Jeep is now offering the range-topping 4x4 AT option in the Limited (O) variant and has also introduced an option accessory package for the SUV.
    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT Reintroduced; Priced At Rs 36.79 Lakh
  • Honda has given the all-black treatment to its Elevate compact SUV with the introduction of the Black Edition.
    Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.51 Lakh
  • Updated Tigor now packs in more tech in higher variants; Updates not carried over to the Tigor EV.
    2025 Tata Tigor Launched At Rs 6 Lakh; Features 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Cameras
  • Slotting in between the Carrera and Carrera GTS, the newer 911 Carrera S is available in both coupe and cabriolet bodystyle.
    2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S Revealed: More Powerful Flat-Six, But No Manual Gearbox
  • The new Hyundai Creta Electric's cabin will see some EV-specific changes along with some new features.
    Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced
  • Aside from now complying with OBD-2B regulations, the motorcycles receive new colourways for the 2025 model year.
    2025 Suzuki Gixxer Series, V-Strom SX Launched In India; Now OBD-2B Compliant
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a series of subtle cosmetic tweaks, in addition to a range of new features
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India At Rs 1.84 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch, New Digital Dash
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved