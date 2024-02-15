Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman makes list of finalists
- Red Bull Racing's Adrian Newey also in the running
- World Car Person of the Year will be announced on February 20
The list of finalists for the 2024 World Car Person of The Year award has been released, with Maruti Suzuki’s Chief Technology Officer C.V. Raman making it to the shortlist. Raman goes up against some prominent industry figures from across the globe including Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer and aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, Volvo’s Head of Interior Design Lisa Reeves, Porsche GT Product Line director Andreas Preuninger and BMW Group’s senior vice president of Connected Company Development Stephan Durach.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki’s Tour Range Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Having spent almost four decades with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, CV Raman was appointed to the position of Chief Technology Officer in 2021 and oversaw the development of some of Maruti’s latest models for both Indian and global markets including the brand’s two biggest launches in 2023 – the all-new Fronx and the much-anticipated five-door Jimny SUVs. Both models were launched in India last year and have since then begun being exported to other markets in Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Breaches 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Adrian Newey has come off a stellar 2023 F1 season with the Red Bull RB19 making history by winning 21 of the 22 races.
Adrian Newey for F1 fans needs little introduction with the aerodynamicist having aided and lead the development of F1 cars since the early 1990s and is one of the most successful designers in industry. Newey comes off a stellar 2023 F1 season with his Red Bull RB19 becoming the most dominant F1 car in history winning 21 of the 22 races in the season.
Also read: RB Unveils New VCARB 01 Formula 1 Car with Bold Changes
Porsche’s Andreas Preuninger, heads the brand’s GT car division which over the years has produced some special models including the 911 GT series cars and the recent Cayman GT4 RS and last year’s Spyder RS and 911 S/T.
Preuninger has lead the development of many of Porsche's recent GT models from the 911 range to the 718 Spyder RS.
Also read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
Volvo’s Lisa Reeves is the only woman on the list and is the current Head of Interior Design. Reeves has been part of Volvo’s interior design team since 2014 having previously served as a senior Interior Designer with Bentley. Reeves' most notable contribution to the industry in 2023 was the all-new Volvo EX30 electric SUV which the World Car Awards body highlighted was “designed to have the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car to date.” The EX30 features a minimalist interior with all major functions operated via the large central touchscreen. The EV also makes notable use of recycled materials.
Reeves has been part of Volvo's interior design team since 2014 with her most recent notable design involvement coming in the new EX30.
The final person in the running is the BMW Group’s Stephan Durach who in his position as Senior Vice President Connected Company Development, has been responsible – alongside his team – for the development of BMW’s latest-gen iDrive operating systems including the introduction of the AirConsole gaming platform to the company’s latest cars. He’s also headed the development of the “BMW Panoramic Vision” heads up display that debuted in BMW’s I Vision Dee concept and is set to make production in the brand’s first Neue Klasse vehicle due next year.
