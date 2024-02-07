2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on February 7, 2024
- 2024 Taycan gets upgraded battery packs and offers up to 678 km of range
- 939 bhp Taycan Turbo S is Porsche's most powerful road car
- Gets minor cosmetic changes over outgoing model
Porsche has unveiled the 2024 Taycan facelift ahead of the model going on sale in global markets in the coming months. The 2024 Taycan receives notable updates under the skin across the range and as before is available in standard, Sport Turismo (estate) and Cross Turismo (high-riding estate) body styles and with rear and all-wheel drive powertrains.
Also read: Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
Styling updates include restyled bumpers, new alloy wheels and revised light clusters.
Starting with the styling, the Taycan gets revised bumpers front and rear along with tweaks to the light clusters. All variants also ride on new aero-optimised wheels. The cabin meanwhile, looks more or less unchanged from the outgoing model replete with the digital heavy layout of up to three screens across the dashboard fascia and touch-sensitive controls on the centre console. While this sums up the physical changes to the 2024 Taycan, the more notable upgrades are under the skin.
Also Read: New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
As before, Taycan to be offered in three body styles - standard (top), Cross Turismo (above) and Sport Turismo (pictured)
To start with, all variants of the Taycan now receive a new rear axle motor adding up to 107 bhp of additional power depending on the variant. The optional Sport Chrono pack adds a new push-to-pass function temporarily boosting output by up to 94 bhp for 10 seconds on the all-wheel drive models. While we still have to wait for full details on the specifications, Porsche has revealed the Turbo S variants get a notable bump in power – up from the current 751 bhp to 939 bhp making it Porsche’s most powerful road car to date. The base Taycan too gets more power with Porsche saying that it now develops an additional 80 bhp.
Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
The added power does change performance numbers too with the base Taycan now 0.6 seconds quicker to 100 kmph at 4.8 seconds while the Turbo S now does the same in 2.4 seconds – 0.4 seconds quicker.
Cabin design is unchanged though there's new software and more features on lower models.
Porsche says it has also made changes to the Taycan’s other powertrain components including a modified pulse inverter with optimised software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive strategy. The carmaker claims that the battery packs now offer greater capacity while also being lighter. The optional Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, increased from 93 kWh.
Range too has improved across the board with Porsche claiming a 35 per cent-plus improvement depending on the variant. The variant with the longest range now offers a range of up to 678 km on a single charge. The new Turbo S now gets a claimed range of 630 km while the base Taycan can cover up to 678 km (all figures, WLTP). The battery charging has also been upgraded with the Taycan now supporting up to 320 kW of DC fast charging – up from 270 kW.
Also read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
Taycan range benefits from an all-new rear electric motor, upgraded battery packs and more
The Taycan has also received an upgrade in terms of features with adaptive air suspension as standard. All-wheel drive models can further be optioned with a new Porsche Active Ride suspension that Porsche says keeps the car’s body level at all times by compensating for pitch and roll.
Other standard equipment includes heated front seats, ambient lighting, Park Assist with a reverse camera, wireless smartphone charger, steering-mounted drive mode selector and Porsche Power Steering Plus.
Also read: Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
The Taycan Turbo S sees power bumped up from 751 bhp to 939 bhp - is now the most powerful road-going Porsche.
Also read: Porsche Builds 2 Millionth Vehicle At Leipzig Plant, A New-Gen Panamera Turbo Hybrid
Porsche says that the upgraded Taycan will start arriving in dealerships across Europe in the spring of 2024. Expect the model to also arrive in India later in the year.
