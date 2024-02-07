Login

2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range

The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • 2024 Taycan gets upgraded battery packs and offers up to 678 km of range
  • 939 bhp Taycan Turbo S is Porsche's most powerful road car
  • Gets minor cosmetic changes over outgoing model

Porsche has unveiled the 2024 Taycan facelift ahead of the model going on sale in global markets in the coming months. The 2024 Taycan receives notable updates under the skin across the range and as before is available in standard, Sport Turismo (estate) and Cross Turismo (high-riding estate) body styles and with rear and all-wheel drive powertrains.

 

Also read: Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
 

Styling updates include restyled bumpers, new alloy wheels and revised light clusters.

 

Starting with the styling, the Taycan gets revised bumpers front and rear along with tweaks to the light clusters. All variants also ride on new aero-optimised wheels. The cabin meanwhile, looks more or less unchanged from the outgoing model replete with the digital heavy layout of up to three screens across the dashboard fascia and touch-sensitive controls on the centre console. While this sums up the physical changes to the 2024 Taycan, the more notable upgrades are under the skin.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range

 

As before, Taycan to be offered in three body styles - standard (top), Cross Turismo (above) and Sport Turismo (pictured)

 

To start with, all variants of the Taycan now receive a new rear axle motor adding up to 107 bhp of additional power depending on the variant. The optional Sport Chrono pack adds a new push-to-pass function temporarily boosting output by up to 94 bhp for 10 seconds on the all-wheel drive models. While we still have to wait for full details on the specifications, Porsche has revealed the Turbo S variants get a notable bump in power – up from the current 751 bhp to 939 bhp making it Porsche’s most powerful road car to date. The base Taycan too gets more power with Porsche saying that it now develops an additional 80 bhp.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range


 

The added power does change performance numbers too with the base Taycan now 0.6 seconds quicker to 100 kmph at 4.8 seconds while the Turbo S now does the same in 2.4 seconds – 0.4 seconds quicker.

 

Cabin design is unchanged though there's new software and more features on lower models.

 

Porsche says it has also made changes to the Taycan’s other powertrain components including a modified pulse inverter with optimised software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive strategy. The carmaker claims that the battery packs now offer greater capacity while also being lighter. The optional Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, increased from 93 kWh.

 

Range too has improved across the board with Porsche claiming a 35 per cent-plus improvement depending on the variant. The variant with the longest range now offers a range of up to 678 km on a single charge. The new Turbo S now gets a claimed range of 630 km while the base Taycan can cover up to 678 km (all figures, WLTP). The battery charging has also been upgraded with the Taycan now supporting up to 320 kW of DC fast charging – up from 270 kW.

 

Also read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
 

Taycan range benefits from an all-new rear electric motor, upgraded battery packs and more

 

The Taycan has also received an upgrade in terms of features with adaptive air suspension as standard. All-wheel drive models can further be optioned with a new Porsche Active Ride suspension that Porsche says keeps the car’s body level at all times by compensating for pitch and roll.

 

Other standard equipment includes heated front seats, ambient lighting, Park Assist with a reverse camera, wireless smartphone charger, steering-mounted drive mode selector and Porsche Power Steering Plus.

 

Also read: Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
 

The Taycan Turbo S sees power bumped up from 751 bhp to 939 bhp - is now the most powerful road-going Porsche.

 

Also read: Porsche Builds 2 Millionth Vehicle At Leipzig Plant, A New-Gen Panamera Turbo Hybrid
 

Porsche says that the upgraded Taycan will start arriving in dealerships across Europe in the spring of 2024. Expect the model to also arrive in India later in the year.

# Porsche Taycan# Porsche Taycan Turbo S# Porsche Taycan Specs# Porsche Taycan EV# Porsche# 2024 Porsche Taycan# Porsche Taycan Facelift# Taycan facelift# 2024 Taycan
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Taycan

Porsche Taycan
8.1

Porsche Taycan

Starts at ₹ 1.61 - 2.44 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Taycan Specifications
View Taycan Features

Popular Porsche Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17762 second ago

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-17446 second ago

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-17254 second ago

Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.

Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14697 second ago

This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.

Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14484 second ago

While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.

2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11584 second ago

The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer

2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-614 second ago

Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.

Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory

Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.

Porsche India Registers Highest Ever Sales With 914 Units Sold In 2023
Porsche India Registers Highest Ever Sales With 914 Units Sold In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The brand has witnessed a growth of 17 per cent as compared to the sales figures of the preceding year.

Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The German brand has only released pricing details for the more potent Macan Turbo, with the Macan 4 likely to come at a later date

New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

12 days ago

It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV

Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

24 days ago

Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units

2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
2024 Porsche Taycan Prototype Sets New Nurburgring Lap Time; Seconds Behind The Rimac Nevera
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The test mule of the upcoming high-performance Taycan variant was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S around the track.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved