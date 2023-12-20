Login

Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025

The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 20, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Four Volkswagen Group companies to adopt NACS charging ports in their vehicles.
  • Companies to also explore other adapter solutions for customers with CCS ports.
  • Volkswagen plans to sell the ID.2all by 2026.

Four brands under the Volkswagen group, namely Volkswagen Cars, Audi, Porsche and Scout have announced that it will adopt the NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging ports in all its EVs, beginning from 2025. The companies will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network. This will allow them access to more than 15,000 superchargers, in addition to the 3,800 or so fast charging outlets currently in operation by Electrify America and Electrify Canada.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP

 

Commenting on the brand's adoption of NACS charging ports, Rebecca Tinucci, Senior Director of Charging at Tesla said, “Earlier this year, the North American Charging standard was just an idea. Today, with the VW Group’s commitment, almost every major automotive manufacturer is onboard, rallying behind a shared vision of improving charging experiences for all EV drivers. This is only the beginning of our industry-wide efforts to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV

The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models

 

Volkswagen recently teased the ID.2all, an electric crossover that it plans to sell in the global market by 2026. The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models. It will be the first in line of 10 new EVs to be introduced by Volkswagen in time.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen Group# Audi# Porsche# Scout Motors
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
  • 75,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
  • 44,300 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
  • 84,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 4.11 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
  • 77,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2010 Honda CR-V
2010 Honda CR-V
  • 1,17,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 3.30 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Tata Zest
2016 Tata Zest
  • 77,437 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 1,09,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Volkswagen Models

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun

₹ 11.62 - 19.46 Lakh

Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

₹ 11.48 - 18.76 Lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

₹ 35.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-18879 second ago

Both Harrier and Safari have become two of the first models to receive a 5-star rating from BNCAP. The SUVs were tested for Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact protection.

Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-11049 second ago

With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023

Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2360 second ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.

Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan
Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The joint effort anticipates a significant rise in EV deliveries in Taiwan with a surge from nearly 20 per cent to 40 percent of all trips by the close of 2025.

Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000
Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024.

Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
Range Rover Sport SV India Price Revealed, Starts At Rs. 2.80 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom)

Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.

Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.

Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.

Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models

Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units
Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Audi Japan offers an exclusive VIN Art program. Where the owners can personalise a metal portrait frame engraved with their car's chassis number.

Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved