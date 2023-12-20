Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025

Four brands under the Volkswagen group, namely Volkswagen Cars, Audi, Porsche and Scout have announced that it will adopt the NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging ports in all its EVs, beginning from 2025. The companies will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network. This will allow them access to more than 15,000 superchargers, in addition to the 3,800 or so fast charging outlets currently in operation by Electrify America and Electrify Canada.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP

Commenting on the brand's adoption of NACS charging ports, Rebecca Tinucci, Senior Director of Charging at Tesla said, “Earlier this year, the North American Charging standard was just an idea. Today, with the VW Group’s commitment, almost every major automotive manufacturer is onboard, rallying behind a shared vision of improving charging experiences for all EV drivers. This is only the beginning of our industry-wide efforts to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV

The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models

Volkswagen recently teased the ID.2all, an electric crossover that it plans to sell in the global market by 2026. The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models. It will be the first in line of 10 new EVs to be introduced by Volkswagen in time.