Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 16, 2023
- ID.7 received a score of 95 per cent for ‘Adult Occupant’.
- Gets a single motor setup that develops 282 bhp.
- Offered with two battery pack options with range figures of 700 km and 615 km respectively.
Volkswagen’s latest electric car, the ID.7 has received five stars in the Euro NCAP safety test. It received a score of 95 per cent for ‘Adult Occupant’, while also scoring 88 per cent for ‘Child Occupant’, 83 per cent for ‘Vulnerable Road Users’ and 80 per cent for ‘Safety Assist’. First unveiled in April 2023, the EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as a Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Area View.
Also Read: Volkswagen ID.7 Debuts With 282 bhp, 700 Km Range
It received a score of 95 per cent for ‘Adult Occupant’
The Volkswagen ID.7 went on sale in Europe in November 2023, at a price tag of GBP 55,000. The vehicle is currently only offered in a RWD single-motor variant, although, a dual-motor AWD variant is also slated to be introduced soon. The equipment list on the car includes a freestanding 15-inch display, AR Head Up Display, electronic engine sound, heated front seats along with other optional features like a massage function, and a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof.
Also Read: Volkswagen To Electrify Vatican City Fleet With ID. Family Of EVs
The ID.7 is only offered in a RWD single-motor variant
The ID.7 sits on the VW Group’s MEB platform. The electric powertrain on the vehicle sits on the rear axle and develops 282 bhp. The ID.7 is offered with two battery pack options including an 86 kWh unit offering up to 700 km of range (WLTP). Also offered is a smaller 77 kWh pack – also used in other ID models – that brings the number down to 615 km.
-10836 second ago
The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months
-8273 second ago
This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours.
-150 second ago
The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models
42 minutes ago
Audi Japan offers an exclusive VIN Art program. Where the owners can personalise a metal portrait frame engraved with their car's chassis number.
54 minutes ago
Themed ‘Everyone as One’, the tenth edition of the India Bike Week 2023 concluded on a high note
1 hour ago
The partnership aims at procuring nano-composite silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries designed for (EVs)
2 hours ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition gets special livery among other upgrades and will be restricted to just 25 units
4 hours ago
The new Mahindra Racing M10Electro is finished in a new red colour scheme complemented by silver and desert grey shades
4 hours ago
Kia’s PBV is a mobility solution combining “fit-for-purpose” EVs with advanced software solutions largely used for delivery, ride-hailing, and B2B applications
19 hours ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total
2 days ago
Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.
3 days ago
The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.
16 days ago
The updated Tesla Model 3 gets the “Active Hood” feature to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision
17 days ago
The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.