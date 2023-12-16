Volkswagen ID.7 Receives 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP

Volkswagen’s latest electric car, the ID.7 has received five stars in the Euro NCAP safety test. It received a score of 95 per cent for ‘Adult Occupant’, while also scoring 88 per cent for ‘Child Occupant’, 83 per cent for ‘Vulnerable Road Users’ and 80 per cent for ‘Safety Assist’. First unveiled in April 2023, the EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as a Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Area View.

The Volkswagen ID.7 went on sale in Europe in November 2023, at a price tag of GBP 55,000. The vehicle is currently only offered in a RWD single-motor variant, although, a dual-motor AWD variant is also slated to be introduced soon. The equipment list on the car includes a freestanding 15-inch display, AR Head Up Display, electronic engine sound, heated front seats along with other optional features like a massage function, and a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof.

The ID.7 sits on the VW Group’s MEB platform. The electric powertrain on the vehicle sits on the rear axle and develops 282 bhp. The ID.7 is offered with two battery pack options including an 86 kWh unit offering up to 700 km of range (WLTP). Also offered is a smaller 77 kWh pack – also used in other ID models – that brings the number down to 615 km.